City of Washington

As Washington residents offered nearly two hours of testimony Monday evening, it became clear that city leaders and residents were divided over a proposed housing development by Kurt Unnerstall that would add more than 100 residents to the city’s Second Ward.

“This change will not continue that quality of life that we have come to appreciate and enjoy,” said Ron Chrisco, who was representing the Lake Washington Condo Association. “We don’t want apartments with traffic at all times of the day and night. We don’t want the backs of our homes to be lit up all night by the lights of parking lots. We don’t want tire noise all night. We don’t want the crime and drugs that often come from densely populated complexes.” 