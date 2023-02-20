Kurt Unnerstall, the owner of KJ Unnerstall Construction Company in Washington, was recently elected vice president of the SITE Improvement Association, a  St. Charles-based trade association for contractors.

SITE provides resources like training, government advocacy and networking opportunities to member companies. It has seven divisions: concrete, earthmoving, highway and bridge building, landscaping, asphalt paving, sewer and utility and other specialty builders. SITE represents more than 230 contractors and has been in operation since 1966.