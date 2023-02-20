Kurt Unnerstall, the owner of KJ Unnerstall Construction Company in Washington, was recently elected vice president of the SITE Improvement Association, a St. Charles-based trade association for contractors.
SITE provides resources like training, government advocacy and networking opportunities to member companies. It has seven divisions: concrete, earthmoving, highway and bridge building, landscaping, asphalt paving, sewer and utility and other specialty builders. SITE represents more than 230 contractors and has been in operation since 1966.
“Our board’s structure provides equal representation across seven divisions of construction services linked to preparing land for development, redevelopment or improvement,” said Jeremy Bennett, executive director of the SITE Improvement Association. “This creates a level playing field for all our leaders to work together with equal influence toward our common goals.”
Unnerstall has represented the earthmoving division on the board and will serve another one-year term as vice president, along with Kevin Klette, representing the asphalt paving division; Rick Scharf, of Scharf Construction Co. LLC, representing the concrete division; Ryan Casey, of Pace Construction Company, representing the highway/bridge division; Jennifer Bouquet, of J & J Boring, Inc., representing the sewer/utility division; Mike Shepard, of Collins and Hermann, Inc., representing the specialty division; Adam Guthrie, of Baxter Farms and Nurseries, representing the landscaping division and Ken Van Bree, of RubinBrown, LLC, representing the associate division.
Steve Roden, president of Roden’s Landscaping Inc., was elected president of the board and Kevin Klette, general manager of the St. Louis Paving Division at Byrne & Jones Construction was elected treasurer/secretary.
Unnerstall has had his hands in developments that have reshaped parts of Washington, mostly recently in areas south of Highway 100. This includes the construction of the Stone Crest subdivision, the dirtwork for the Terrace in Washignton, a 310-unit apartment complex that is being planned for south of Highway 100 at High Street. He is also developing the Highland Meadows project, a commercially-zoned property at that same general location.
Since 2015, Unnerstall has been the developer behind the Hanover Place development, which is located near the Washington KC Hall.