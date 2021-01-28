Kurt Unnerstall, president of Washington-based KJ Unnerstall Construction Co., has been elected to serve as a member of the board of directors for SITE Improvement Association.
Unnerstall was one of three new board members elected who will serve two-year terms.
KJ Unnerstall provides earthwork, demolition, utility piping, concrete flatwork and road and bridge construction services to customers in Eastern Missouri.
The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training, and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents contractors performing work in the concrete, asphalt paving, sewer/utility, highway/bridge, earthmoving, landscaping and specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.