Since 1984, Camp Washington has been helping generations of Washington-area children forge friendships, make memories, learn life skills and experience various educational opportunities.
“The kids at Camp Washington are all coming from different walks of life, different schools. ... They may come on the first day and be really nervous and shy because it is new and they don’t know what to expect, but by the end of camp, they have made a really good friend, and that friendship may last a lifetime,” said Robin Peirick, recreation coordinator for the Washington Parks and Recreation Department. The department sponsors the eight-week, five-day-a-week program each year with help from the Franklin County Area United Way.
Camp Washington is one of the 52 partner agencies of the Franklin County Area United Way, which is nearing the end of its 2021 annual campaign. This year, the United Way hopes to raise $1.05 million and is about 43 percent of the way to its goal.
As part of The Missourian’s coverage of the annual campaign, the newspaper is profiling various partner agencies and the impact the United Way has on the organizations. Eighty-nine cents from every $1 contributed to the local United Way is used to improve the lives of Franklin County residents, including the children who attend Camp Washington.
Ninety area children attended the camp this past summer. The program was curtailed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in previous years, participation has reached upward of 150 kids.
Activities at the camp revolve around its threefold mission for the campers of promoting respect and appreciation for the environment and natural resources, providing a challenging and adventurous environment for the discovery and exploration of themselves and their surroundings, and providing experiences that promote social interaction and fun.
“They are busy all the time; attending Camp Washington means you’re going to do a lot of activities,” Peirick said.
Each day at Camp Washington is a bit different, as camp attendees will participate in arts and crafts, sports and recreation, nature hikes and field trips, and they will listen to guest speakers and swim at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex in Washington.
In addition, campers also stage a talent show and a costume contest, compete in relay races, hunt crawdads in nearby creeks, go on scavenger hunts, explore a Washington Fire Department firetruck and meet with members of the Washington Police Department.
Camp Washington receives around $4,600 in funding each year from the local United Way. Peirick said the funds are used to pay for field trips and to bring guest speakers to the camp, which is held in Main Park and at the City Auditorium.
“I just love Camp Washington because it takes kids in our community and gives them the chance to experience things that they may not otherwise get to experience,” said Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Strubberg. “They are making memories and learning new things that will stick with them for the rest of their lives.”
Peirick said she is appreciative of the donors who give every year to the United Way. The impact of that support continues to be felt long after camp adjourns for the summer, according to Peirick.
She added the teenage counselors who staff the camp also benefit from the program.
“We have had campers who have grown up, come back as counselors and then gone on to work in education,” Peirick said. “It is a chance for them to gain some experience and see if they really like working with kids.”
Registration for Camp Washington opens in March. Those interested in registering their child for the upcoming Early Bird Camp, which is from 6:30-9 a.m.; the Main Day Camp, which is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or the Afternoon Camp, which is from 3-5:30 p.m., should watch the Washington Parks and Recreation Department website and Facebook page for more information on how to sign up. For questions about Camp Washington, contact Peirick at 636-390-1080.
To support this year’s United Way campaign, checks may be made payable to the Franklin County Area United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090. Donations also may be made over the phone by calling 636-239-1018. The phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations also may be made via PayPal and Venmo.