 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

United Way's campaign 'exceeds wildest expectations,' sets new record with $1.3M fundraising total

  • Updated
  • Comments

This year's Franklin County Area United Way annual campaign was full of memorable moments, according to Franklin County Area United Way Director Kim Scego. 

Perhaps no moment was more memorable than Tuesday evening, when Scego announced amidst a backdrop of an impromptu drum roll, that the annual campaign had raised a record-breaking $1,372,150. The previous record was set in 2018 when the campaign raised $1,287,000. 