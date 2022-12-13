United Way's campaign 'exceeds wildest expectations,' sets new record with $1.3M fundraising total

This year's Franklin County Area United Way annual campaign was full of memorable moments, according to Franklin County Area United Way Director Kim Scego.
Perhaps no moment was more memorable than Tuesday evening, when Scego announced amidst a backdrop of an impromptu drum roll, that the annual campaign had raised a record-breaking $1,372,150. The previous record was set in 2018 when the campaign raised $1,287,000.
"This (year's campaign) exceeded, by far, my wildest expectations," Scego told The Missourian following the United Way's annual victory celebration, which was held at Jesuit Hall on the campus of St. Francis Borgia Parish.
The success of this year's campaign means that the United Way's allocation committee will be able to allocate approximately $1.1 million to the United Way's 52 partner agencies and organizations in Franklin County. This represents an additional $100,000 in funding that the United Way was not able to offer following last year's $1.2 million fundraising campaign that was only able to fully fund 15 of the 52 partner agencies' funding requests.
"To be able to watch these partner agencies get fully funded one right after the other is just incredible," said Kacey Owens, chair of this year's United Way campaign.
Scego said she knows the partner agencies will be "grateful" for the additional money. Historically, 89 cents from every dollar given to the United Way is distributed to the partner agencies.
"Grateful is the best word that I can come up with, because I know how grateful and appreciative these organizations are," Scego said. "I know that in the hands of our agencies, just how far they can make each dollar, or each $5, stretch. That's why it is so wonderful that we have an additional $100,000 to be able to give back to those agencies."
Last year, 47,000 people across the United Way's target area benefited from a United Way-funded program or initiative that aim to provide health and human services that strengthen families, nurture and protect children, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide emergency assistance.
In addition to announcing the campaign's fundraising total, Scego and other United Way dignitaries recognized the campaign's five pilot companies.
"The dedication of these folks is incredible," said Corey Baker, co-chair of this year's fundraising campaign. He reported that the five pilot companies — GenFinity Wealth Management, Heritage Community Bank, Missourian Media Group, Sullivan School District, and the Union School District — collectively raised $72,945.
The victory celebration also included recognition for the top 30 corporate donors. For the ninth consecutive year, the top corporate donor to the campaign was Melton Machine and Control and its subsidiary, CompuTech. Together, the two companies raised $167,545 for the annual campaign. With this year's contribution, the two companies have contributed more than $1.5 million to the United Way over the past decade.
The company with the second-largest donation was WEG Transformers USA. This year WEG donated $135,015, which was a seven percent increase over last year's fundraising total.
The company with the third-largest donation in the 2022 campaign was the Bank of Washington, which, according to The Missourian's archives, has finished in the top five donors each year since 2014. In the past seven years, the bank's employees and administration have donated more than $610,686.
Other companies rounding out the top 10 donors were: Ameren Missouri, $68,343; Parker-Hannifin, Sporlan Division, $43,801; Canam Steel, $43,274; Mercy Hospital, $43,092; Bank of Franklin County, $41,880; Union R-XI School District, $35,598; and NuStar Energy, $29,011.
This year, the total amount raised by the top 10 companies was $705,588, which accounts for 52 percent of the campaign's total.
Companies finishing in the top 30 include: Purina Animal Nutrition, $27,490; Meramec Valley R-III School District, $25,412; St. Clair R-XIII School District, $24,225; the Washington School District, $17,270; Citizens Bank, $16,390; Hodges Badge Company, $15,970; Farmers & Merchants Bank, $13,389; Heritage Community Bank, $13,002; Level 9 Heating & Cooling, $12,746; Missourian Media Group, $12,625; the City of Washington, $12,125; East Central College, $11,549; the United Bank of Union, $10,000; the Sullivan School District, $9,751; Clemco Industries, $9,289; Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, $9,227; Schroeder Insurance, $9,058; WARCO, Inc., $8,900; Henniges Automotive, $8,541; and The Chest, $8,096.
Collectively, the top 30 companies brought in a total of $980,643 for the annual campaign.
Scego said she knows giving to the United Way is "personal," but she also believes the reason that so many give to the United Way is because "they saw the need and they care. They care about the people in our community and so they dug deep to meet those needs."
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available. For complete coverage of the United Way's Victory Celebration, pick-up a copy of The Missourian's Dec. 17 edition.