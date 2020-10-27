Since its founding in 2010, Grace’s Place Crisis Nursery has assisted more than 800 children.
It’s a number that Grace’s Place CEO Amanda Jones is proud of, but she says the data doesn’t even begin to reflect just how much of an impact the organization has had on the community.
“I think about all of the families. I think about the children we were able to prevent from being abused, of the parents we helped successfully enter the workforce, of the parents we helped get off drugs, of the families that we have helped stay together,” Jones said.
Grace’s Place is one of 53 partner agencies with the Franklin County Area United Way, which is midway through its 2020 annual campaign, and is “down significantly” in its fundraising due to COVID-19, according to Executive Director Kim Strubberg. Last year, the United Way distributed more than $1 million in funding to its partner agencies.
As part of The Missourian’s coverage of the annual campaign, the newspaper is profiling, through the end of the campaign in mid-November, various partner agencies and the impact the United Way has on the organizations.
Eighty-nine cents from every $1 contribution made to the local United Way is used to improve the lives of Franklin County residents, including those involved with Grace’s Place.
Jones said, “I think people miss the opportunity to give back because they don’t understand just how powerful of a community we can be when we all pool together. What the United Way shows all of us is that it doesn’t have to be a large contribution to make a big difference. It can be those small donations that add up, enabling us to help more families in our communities.”
Jones said 7 percent of the organization’s budget comes from the United Way.
According to the organization’s IRS 990 form filing in 2017, the latest available, Grace’s Place received $497,047 in total revenue, including $486,127 in contributions and grants. The organization reported expenses of $286,050.
“I know 7 percent may not seem like a lot, but 7 percent is a lot for a nonprofit,” Jones said. “It honestly takes every dollar from every donor, from every donation, for us to do what we do to help families.”
Funds from the United Way initially helped Grace’s Place hire a full-time case manager, who works one-on-one with the families that come to the shelter for a variety of reasons, to do assessments and create goals.
“We see a lot of homelessness, as well as families who have lost their utilities in the winter who come to us for help,” Jones said.
She added, “We’ve also seen children come to us when either siblings or their parents are going through a medical procedure and are going to be hospitalized. We’ve had parents bring us their children when they are about ready to go into inpatient or outpatient drug treatments.”
All visits to Grace’s Place are confidential.
“We have had people who make six figures come to us for services. We have had people who make a lot less come to us. We don’t have a geographic boundary and we don’t have socioeconomic status-qualifying guidelines. Instead, we just try to help every family that comes to us,” Jones said.
Children can stay at Grace’s Place from birth to 18 years old for up to 30 days, according to Jones. Up to eight children can stay at one time.
There were only 12 days in 2019 that Grace’s Place did not care for at least one child.
The support from the United Way campaign also has covered the expense of 40 hours of annual training and continuing education courses, including CPR, medication aid and other trainings, for the organization’s employees and volunteers.
“Another big expense that we have is our food budget. We provide three meals, plus snacks, to the children because food insecurity is often a really big thing here. We see children who come to us, who didn’t have breakfast that morning or who didn’t have dinner the night before. So we go through a lot of food to make sure that the children are fed,” Jones said. The licensed emergency shelter also has helped purchase clothing, diapers and school supplies.
The United Way’s support also has helped Grace’s Place move forward with its plans to open a second location in Union, a plan in the works for the last five years. Originally scheduled for earlier this year, Jones said the opening has been delayed due to COVID-19, but officials are hoping to open the location soon.
“I love seeing our families out in the community thriving. That is the real reward for us — seeing families get back on the right path and not in a crisis,” Jones said.
To support this year’s campaign, checks can be made payable to the Franklin County Area United Way and mailed to P.O. Box. 3, Washington, MO 63090. Donations can also be made over the phone by calling 636-239-1018. The phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations also can be made via PayPal and Venmo phone apps.