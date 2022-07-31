Without the United Way’s ongoing financial support of the Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, Monica Lawrence would not have met Skyler, Rose and Josie Furey.
Lawrence met the Union sisters, who were navigating their way through the foster care system, when she was appointed as their CASA representative.
“I just want to take a minute to extend a personal thank you to the United Way and for CASA for allowing me the role that I have. For all of us CASA volunteers, we recognize that without these donations, none of this happens,” said Lawrence, who spoke during the Franklin County Area United Way’s kick off breakfast Thursday morning at the Washington KC Hall. The local United Way chapter celebrated the start of its 69th annual campaign, which is themed, “Improving Lives. Creating Opportunity.”
According to United Way records, the organization has raised more than $21 million over the past 28 years. In the past decade, donors have given more than $11.5 million.
This year, the United Way aims to raise $1.2 million by Oct. 31.
CASA, which is one of the 52 partner agencies of the Franklin County United Way, is the spotlight agency for this year’s campaign.
“I think it is really important for everyone to see where your campaign dollars are actually going and to see how those dollars are working in your community, how it is making this all possible,” Lawrence said, regarding the Furey sisters who have been adopted by Mike and Annette Furey of Union.
Historically, 89 cents of every dollar donated to the United Way’s annual campaign is allocated to the partner agencies. Last year, approximately $1 million was dispersed to the partner agencies that strive to provide health and human services that strengthen families, nurture and protect children, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide emergency assistance.
The Furey sisters and Lawrence’s daughter, Sophia, were featured in the special campaign video that premiered Thursday. Sophia was once a child in foster care, before being adopted by the Lawrences of Union.
“I really hope every year, but especially this year, that the video gives people a behind-the-scenes look at one of our agencies. Every year it is like pulling back that curtain and allowing people to see the heart of the organization, which at the end of the day is the people it serves,” said Corey Baker, who is vice president of the United Way board and co-chairs this year’s campaign with Kasey Owens, president of the United Way’s board.
“Hopefully the video helps them understand the need (within our community) and what they can do, whether it is giving up that cup of coffee or giving up some other luxury in their lives to support others in the community who need help,” Baker said. For example, the $5 spent on a cup of coffee could be used by area food pantries to purchase 50 pounds of food, Owens said.
“So for some, $5 doesn’t really seem like that much, but to those food pantries it means everything,” Owens said. “That one donation can make a huge difference in somebody’s life.”
Owens said if the United Way is able to raise $1.2 million then the organization will be able to allocate $1 million to worthwhile programs, but that represents just 15 of the 52 partner agencies’ funding requests.
“While that $1 million is super impactful, we are still not meeting all of the needs in our community. That’s why we are continuing to push ourselves,” Owens said. “If you do the math, we are barely scraping the top of the surface as far as what is needed within our community. We are doing a lot with what we have, but we would love to be able to do more.”
Last year, 47,000 people across the United Way’s target area benefited from a United Way-funded program or initiative.
Owens and Baker said they have an uphill climb to meet the goal this year, with the lingering concerns about inflation, high gas prices and other strains on household budgets.
“(Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director) Kim (Scego) has instilled in us that giving to the United Way is very personal. Our challenge is to help people find that one thing that makes it personal for them,” Baker said. “I promise you that within the 52 partner agencies, there’s something personal that you’re going to connect with and that makes sense to you as to why you should give to the campaign.”
With the countdown to the campaign’s victory celebration officially underway, Owens said she is staying focused on the impact the dollars given to the United Way will have.
“I’m looking at the little girls (the Fureys). They are the core of our community, our children. That’s our next generation,” Owens said. “We can reach that goal, because we owe it to that next generation to help set them up for success.”