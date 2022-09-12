While every Franklin County Area United Way campaign is unique, this one is off to a rather unusual start, according to United Way Executive Director Kim Scego.
“Typically, by now, I would have the completed campaigns of each of the five pilot companies. This year, however, I don’t have one completed campaign from those pilot companies,” Scego said. The pilot company portion of the 69th annual campaign, which hopes to raise $1.2 million, was slated to end on Monday, Sept. 5. Instead, Scego said the pilot companies are “finding ways to raise even more money.”
“It makes me a little bit nervous (to not have numbers from the pilot companies), but also excited that people are so energetic about the campaign that they are wanting to give that extra effort to help the United Way,” Scego said. This year’s pilot companies are Heritage Community Bank, the Sullivan School District, the Union School District, GenFinity Wealth Management and The Missourian Media Group.
“If I had final numbers (from the pilot companies), I would definitely be sharing them,” Scego said. She said being able to share the news of the pilot companies’ fundraising totals always provides a “boost” to the campaign.
“It helps keep the community up-to-date, but it also shows that the campaign is getting a positive start,” Scego said, adding that the reports she is receiving from the pilot companies is giving Scego reason to be optimistic.
“I’m hearing nothing but good things about each of their campaigns,” Scego said.
For example, the Sullivan School District has already doubled its fundraising totals from the 2021 campaign, she said. Last year, the school district raised $3,389 for the United Way. The Missourian Media Group, which last year raised $10,426, has exceeded its fundraising total and is continuing to raise funds.
Heritage Community Bank, which raised $11,514 last year and aims to raise $12,500 this year, is hosting a golf ball drop fundraiser where individuals can purchase a ball to be dropped from a bucket several stories down to a target. The person who drops the ball closest to the center of the target will win a prize.
GenFinity, which is participating in the United Way’s campaign for the first-time, “did some special things” to raise money this year, including donating a dollar for every cup of coffee sold at a local coffee shop.
Scego said she hopes to finalize numbers from the pilot companies by the end of the month. In the meantime, the United Way is moving forward with the public phase of the campaign, which includes a number of local companies, but also mailing 500 letters to prior and potential individual donors. The letters are expected to be mailed this week.
United Way President Kasey Owens and Scego said they would encourage people who believe in the United Way’s mission of helping others to talk to their friends about the United Way or to share a link to the United Way’s campaign video on social media. The video, which premiered at the United Way kick-off breakfast in July, highlights this year’s partner agency, Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA.
“It would be terrific if someone who believes in our cause were to share that video on social media or to share their story about the United Way with their friends,” Scego said. “The more awareness we can bring to the campaign the better.”
Owens said that by sharing the video, individuals also are working to make more people aware of the resources available to assist those in need. Last year, the United Way’s partner agencies assisted 47,061 people across 35 communities in Franklin County. For example, in Washington, 9,600 residents last year received services, support or assistance valued at $180,017, while 11,160 Union residents received support valued at $198,243.
Scego said it is not too late for companies to get involved in the campaign, which typically involves 145 corporate partners from throughout Franklin County.
Historically, 89 cents from every dollar given to the United Way is distributed to 53 partner agencies that range from Turning Point Advocacy Services, which provides shelter and crisis intervention for victims of domestic and sexual violence, to the Franklin County 4-H Program that uses funds from the campaign to pay for hands-on learning experiences for Franklin County youth involved in the youth development program.
“We know that $1.2 million is an ambitious goal, it is a huge number,” Scego said. “We also know that the people of Franklin County are so generous that they are going to see us through, that they are going to help us make our goal.”