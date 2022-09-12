While every Franklin County Area United Way campaign is unique, this one is off to a rather unusual start, according to United Way Executive Director Kim Scego. 

“Typically, by now, I would have the completed campaigns of each of the five pilot companies. This year, however, I don’t have one completed campaign from those pilot companies,” Scego said. The pilot company portion of the 69th annual campaign, which hopes to raise $1.2 million, was slated to end on Monday, Sept. 5. Instead, Scego said the pilot companies are “finding ways to raise even more money.” 