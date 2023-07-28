Numerous donors, agencies and community members gathered at the Washington KC Hall on Thursday to celebrate the Franklin County Area United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast. During the event, United Way President and Campaign Co-Chair Corey Baker announced the nonprofit’s goal of raising $1,270,000 for 2023.

Despite retiring recently, former Executive Director Kim Scego gave the welcome speech for the event.

