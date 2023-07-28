Numerous donors, agencies and community members gathered at the Washington KC Hall on Thursday to celebrate the Franklin County Area United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast. During the event, United Way President and Campaign Co-Chair Corey Baker announced the nonprofit’s goal of raising $1,270,000 for 2023.
Despite retiring recently, former Executive Director Kim Scego gave the welcome speech for the event.
“It’s been an honor, a privilege and a blessing to serve alongside so many wonderful people who truly care and want the best for everyone in our community,” Scego said. “Whether you served on the board, a special events committee, work at one of our agencies or one of the companies that we get to go into and do one of the rallies, or whether you are a donor, your friendship means the world to me and I will be forever grateful.”
After Scego introduced new Executive Director Kelli Schulte and the pair shared an emotional hug, Schulte wiped tears away and said in the past year and a half while she shadowed Scego, she quickly learned she was stepping into a role previously held by two incredible women.
“One of my goals for this upcoming campaign year is to help increase awareness across the whole county of what our wonderful organization is about,” Schulte said, “which in turn will help us to be able to say one day soon that we are able to fully fund all of our participating partners.”
Schulte stated that a $1 donation was just as important as a $1,000 donation. Since 2003, Franklin County Area United Way has raised $19,860,000 and allocated $16,405,000 to local agencies. Last year, over 54,000 people were served by these agencies.
Since this year marked the 70th anniversary of United Way serving the community, the campaign’s theme, “Past, Present, and Future,” was a perfect fit. Leaning into the theme, Baker introduced this year’s campaign video, which highlighted a family who uses many services funded by United Way. The couple’s son, Leo Berron, was born with Down syndrome and the video showed what services the family had used in the past, agencies they were presently using and what services might be used in the future for Leo.
After the video, Leo’s mother, Jill Berron, stepped to the podium and thanked everyone who has ever donated to United Way.
“What I loved about the story, was that there were nine agencies listed that Jill talked about, and that’s not even all-encompassing of what Leo could potentially use that will all potentially have an impact on Leo’s life,” Baker said.
“I can’t just explain enough the impact that these services and these agencies have made in our lives,” Jill said.
“Sometimes I feel United Way’s reach is only looked at as emergency and extreme services,” Baker said, “which are obviously super important, but our reach is so much more than that and affects everyone in our community.”
The United Way helps fund 49 agencies and programs in Franklin County, ranging from health services to food pantries, 4-H programs, Boy Scouts, summer reading programs, abuse intervention services, Meals on Wheels, Exceptional Equestrians, YMCA and many more.
Baker said that after crunching numbers, the United Way board decided to set the goal to raise $1,270,000.
“It is a huge number,” Baker said. “But the need is also great. I know with everyone’s help we will be able to reach and exceed the goal to impact our friends, family and overall community.”
The Franklin County Area United Way is having a Big Cedar Lodge raffle that is limited to 200 tickets sold. One gift certificate for $2,500 will be awarded on Friday, Oct. 6, and is valid for the resort’s top-ranked golf courses, 10 on-site restaurants, lodging facilities or any Johnny Morris affiliation, including Bass Pro & Cabela’s. Ticket proceeds benefit the Franklin County Area United Way. Other United Way fundraising events include the Annual Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 and the Power of the Purse event on Oct. 26. For more information on Franklin County Area United Way, visit franklincountyuw.org.
