One month has passed since the Franklin County Area United Way launched its annual campaign. The rallying cry this year? “Improving Lives, Now More Than Ever.”
“It’s a little nerve-wracking this year with no pilot campaign,” said Phillip Kleekamp, president and campaign co-chair. “We think the campaign is going well, but many companies will probably trickle in later than normal.”
Turnout for the annual United Way golf tournament Friday was expected to be about the same as the year before. The annual Power of the Purse auction has been reimagined as a virtual event going on now until Oct. 8. Kleekamp said that while putting the event online and spreading the word about it has created some challenges, he hopes being digital will allow people from all over the country to place bids. There will be an in-person viewing of the purses Oct. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Dunker Auction Service in Dutzow.
Although there is no dollar-amount goal the nonprofit is hoping to fundraise this year, its 53 partner organizations are in many cases more in need than ever due to the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The agencies’) calls are all going up because of the ripple effects of this,” Executive Director Kim Strubberg said. “The need has continued to rise.”
The United Way’s partner agencies include local food pantries, health services and mental health care providers — all areas that have seen an influx due to COVID-19 and the subsequent economic turmoil.
Strubberg said the best way for people to connect with needed services is to call the United Way directly, as its members will know which organizations are stretched thin at the moment and which can provide more help.
The United Way is considering extending the deadline past Oct. 31 to give people more time to make donations, although no concrete plans have been made yet.
“I wish I had a crystal ball just like everyone else,” Strubberg said. “We’ve definitely had challenges, but I don’t want to focus on the negative. There are awesome companies that I’m positive will come out and be stronger than before.”