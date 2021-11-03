When the rest of the world had shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the small army of Meals on Wheels volunteers continued delivering freshly prepared and nutritious meals to some of Washington’s most vulnerable citizens.
“We didn’t miss a day,” said Karen Chrisco, program coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Washington. “I am so grateful that our volunteers stuck with us, that the hospital kept preparing the food and that we didn’t miss a day. It was an absolute blessing, an absolute blessing.”
The group delivers up to 40 meals a day — including weekends — often to senior citizens or other homebound individuals who might not be able to cook for themselves, which adds up to 850 to 900 meals per month, or 10,400 meals per year. The loyal group only delivers to residents in Washington city limits.
“They are doing so much more than just delivering a meal. They bring smiles. They bring that little bit of interaction, which may be the only interaction the clients have on a daily basis,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director of the Franklin County Area United Way.
Meals on Wheels is one of 52 partner agencies with the local United Way, which is nearing the end of its 2021 annual campaign. This year, the United Way hopes to raise $1.05 million and is about 91 percent of the way to its goal.
As part of The Missourian’s coverage of the annual campaign, the newspaper is profiling various partner agencies and the impact the United Way has on the organizations. Eighty-nine cents from every $1 contributed to the local United Way is used to improve the lives of Franklin County residents, including those 80 individuals who rely on Meals on Wheels throughout the year.
“We have some clients who have received meals for many years and others who have the need for shorter periods of time,” Chrisco said. “For example, we have served many people who have had an accident or a surgery and require meals for their recovery period.”
Each meal, prepared by Mercy Hospital Washington dietary staff, costs the organization $3.75. The organization charges $3.50 per meal, though some clients receive Meals on Wheels even though they are not able to pay. Chrisco said the group relies heavily on the United Way to cover those costs.
“Without the United Way, there is no way that we could exist like we do. We don’t do any other fundraisers,” Chrisco said. “Most of our clients are on fixed income and could not afford this without the United Way funding. Approximately 45 percent of our meal cost, roughly $16,500 to $17,500, is not paid for by our clients.”
The United Way typically allocates between $12,000 and $16,000 to the Meals on Wheels program using money raised during the annual campaign.
Chrisco hopes donors to the campaign understand how invaluable their donations are to organizations like Meals on Wheels, which was founded in Washington in 1972 and has been a United Way partner agency since 1976.
“Their generosity keeps organizations like Meals on Wheels and others in our community operating,” Chrisco said.
According to Meals on Wheels officials, the group has limited expenses because of the large number of volunteers who deliver meals. The majority of expenses, which range from $700 to $1,000 annually, cover the cost of postage and the printing of the volunteer monthly schedule.
Chrisco said she and other members of the board appreciate the dedicated 120 volunteers who deliver meals at least one day per month. The volunteers run three delivery routes in Washington, picking up the meals from Mercy Hospital Washington and delivering them by 11:30 a.m.
“Mercy can accommodate regular diets and special diets such as diabetic, low sodium, cardiac or mechanically soft,” Chrisco said.
With more than 100 volunteers already committed to the program, Chrisco said there still is always a need for more.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Joyce Sanfilippo at 636-288-0839. Those interested in signing up for Meals on Wheels food delivery should contact Cheryl Quennoz at 636-239-2715. Individuals with questions about the program can contact Chrisco at 636-432-1870 or Treasurer Susan Harms, 636-390-2632.
To support this year’s United Way campaign, checks may be made payable to the Franklin County Area United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090. Donations also may be made over the phone by calling 636-239-1018. The phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations also may be made online via PayPal and Venmo.