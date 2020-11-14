As the Franklin County Area United Way nears the end of its 2020 campaign, organizers say they are focusing on the positives that have emerged from the campaign marked by a global pandemic, economic upheaval and other unforeseen obstacles.
“Companies are still working diligently to collect donations, to get pledge cards signed and hold special events,” said Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Strubberg.
“We’ve heard stories about companies who are holding in-person, socially distanced rallies with their employees. We’ve heard stories about people, many first-time donors, who are giving $1 per pay period because they want to support the United Way but are uncertain about the future.”
The annual campaign officially ended Friday, Nov. 13, but Strubberg said contributions will still be accepted following the deadline.
“We are not going to focus on what didn’t get raised. We are going to be focused on what we as a community were able to achieve,” Strubberg said. “We are seeing some very encouraging numbers coming in right now.”
Campaign Chair Phillip Kleekamp agreed, “People have definitely answered the call this year, and that is a testament to this community’s generosity.”
Kleekamp said conducting a large-scale fundraiser in the middle of a pandemic has been a learning experience for the United Way staff, board and volunteers.
“We are all in the dark in regards to how this will turn out. No one has ever dealt with a pandemic while trying to raise money before,” Kleekamp said.
The results of the campaign are expected to be announced early next week.
The nonprofit’s usual fundraising efforts were hit hard by the pandemic.
The Power of the Purse, an annual auction that raised $108,000 across six Franklin County cities last year, initially had to be canceled everywhere but in Pacific — which raised $20,450. The event was later held virtually in early October and raised around $8,200.
The United Way “rallies” at local businesses, which encourage employees to become donors, had to be paused and are still not possible in some businesses working remotely.
“We have had to adapt and do things that we never thought about before,” Kleekamp said. “To say this campaign has been a roller coaster would be the understatement of the century, but honestly, there have been a lot of great surprises with this campaign.”
Last year, the United Way raised $1,287,000 — the second-highest amount ever raised by the organization. Eighty-nine cents from every $1 contributed to the local United Way were distributed to its 53 partner agencies, which use the funds to improve the lives of Franklin County residents.
To support this year’s campaign, checks can be made payable to the Franklin County Area United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090. Donations also can be made over the phone by calling 636-239-1018. The phone lines are staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations also can be made via PayPal and Venmo phone apps.
Strubberg said she knows people will naturally compare this year’s campaign to previous campaigns, but she won’t be among them.
“The important thing is not what happened in the past, but what happened this year,” Strubberg said. “Regardless of the final number, I absolutely know that people in Franklin County have reached in their wallets, searched their hearts and given what they can. I can honestly say I am forever thankful for all of the ways that people have given to this year’s campaign, whether they were students organizing penny drives or our leadership donors, they all helped make this campaign a success.”