Friday was a bittersweet day for Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Scego. It was her last day with the organization after 14 years of service.
Scego, the face of the organization for the past decade, has been instrumental in the United Way’s growth. Just in the past year, the United Way has touched the lives of over 54,000 people through the many agencies it funds.
“The people are what have made it so successful,” Scego said about United Way. “There’s so many people who genuinely care about what happens to their neighbors and friends.”
Scego began working at the Franklin County Area United Way in 2010 in resource development. She stepped into the role of executive director in 2013.
During her first year, the organization was able to raise over $1 million and continued to increase that amount every year that followed.
“To me what is even more humbling, gratifying, rewarding, than that, is that in 2016, we were able to allocate a million dollars to our agencies,” Scego said. “Because that’s what really matters the most, just the fact that we can return that much money to the community is what matters.”
With the exception of 2020, the United Way has been able to allocate at least $1 million to local agencies every year since 2016. In 2022, it distributed a record-breaking $1.1 million to local agencies. Scego said that is one of the accomplishments of which she is the most proud.
“All of the board members work extremely hard,” she said. “We started reaching out to more companies and telling more people our story. The community is just so giving. That’s what it boils down to, it boils down to everyone being so generous.”
Scego said it is important to remember that the money raised stays in Franklin County and is distributed among many different organizations and programs.
“One thing we will continue working on is getting out there what we really do, because people don’t totally grasp everything that goes on in this little office,” she said. “We just need to educate people on what we do.”
This year, the local United Way will fund 49 agencies and programs, ranging from health services to food pantries, 4-H programs, Boy Scouts, summer reading programs, abuse intervention services, Meals on Wheels and many more. According to the Franklin County Area United Way, one in three county residents used United Way services in 2022.
“At the end of the day, if you have made a difference in one life, then it’s been a good day,” she said. “And almost every day has been a good day.”
With Scego at the helm, the United Way’s The Power of the Purse fundraising events have grown from only being hosted in Union and Washington, to now taking place in New Haven, Sullivan and Pacific also. Other fundraisers, such as the annual golf tournament, have grown significantly over the years as well.
Scego said one of her memorable moments was putting together a video highlighting one of the funded agencies, Turning Point of Franklin County, a domestic abuse shelter.
“One of the women who resided there went into detail about her situation, and talked about how she escaped through a window after being beaten with a boat paddle,” she said. “Those are the kind of things that make it all worthwhile, to know you can save even one person from something like that. That has stuck with me.”
Assistant Director Kelli Schulte, who has been shadowing Scego for the past year, will assume the role of executive director. Schulte said she has big shoes to fill and she is nervous and excited about her new role.
“I’m looking forward to all the new faces and building new relationships and rekindling old relationships,” Schulte said. “I’m excited for the new opportunities that are building.”
Schulte said she and Scego have developed one-, two- and five-year plans.
“Today is very bittersweet,” Scego said, “but I know Kelli is going to do a great job.”
Scego said she is most thankful for all the people she has encountered along the way in her position.
“Thank you to everyone who has walked through the doors, whether it was somebody who we were able to help or the people who served on the board and the many wonderful friendships that will continue on even though I’m not here everyday,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful, wonderful, amazing journey, and I’ve been blessed way more than I deserve. It’s been great.”
