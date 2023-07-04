Passing the torch
Kim Scego, left, and Kelli Schulte stand outside the Franklin County Area United Way office recently. Scego retired as the executive director of the local United Way Friday and will be replaced by Schulte.

Friday was a bittersweet day for Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Scego. It was her last day with the organization after 14 years of service.

Scego, the face of the organization for the past decade, has been instrumental in the United Way’s growth. Just in the past year, the United Way has touched the lives of over 54,000 people through the many agencies it funds.

