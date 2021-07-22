Next week kicks off the official start to the Franklin County Area United Way 2021 fundraising campaign, “Better Together.”
The campaign kickoff event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at the KC Hall in Washington.
“The video will just knock everybody’s socks off,” said United Way Executive Director Kim Strubberg. “And we will also have our celebration of last year’s success and thank our donors. It will be the perfect segue from thanking everyone who worked so hard while not being able to be together to this year and knowing we’ll be so much better because we are together.”
Last year, the United Way raised more than $1.09 million to support its 53 partner agencies, despite early concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic would hinder fundraising efforts.
At this year’s kickoff, organizers will announce their goal for 2021, which will be used to benefit 52 partner nonprofits and other agencies in the area. This year’s pilot companies also will be introduced.
“We say that there is never a bad time to start giving to the United Way, but I would certainly say that this is the best time to start, especially right before the campaign,” United Way President Mary Shofner said. “If someone is interested in supporting the United Way, we will help them in any way that we can.
“Giving is so personal. The why behind someone who gives to the United Way is always unique, just as unique as the individual who is giving,” Shofner said.
Anyone interested in donating to the United Way for the first time is encouraged to call 636-239-1018 or email info@franklincountyuw.org.
The Missourian’s Ethan Colbert contributed to this report.