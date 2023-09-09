Franklin County Area United Way kicked off its annual campaign Tuesday, featuring the theme “Past, Present, and Future,” as the local chapter of the nonprofit celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.
“This year is just really important because so many agencies are just struggling to fill their shelves right now, and the economy is really affecting everybody, not just individuals but companies and agencies as well,” said Executive Director Kelli Schulte.
Schulte added that even if people cannot afford to give much, every little bit helps.
“What we really try to stress is, no donation is too small. Even if somebody could donate a dollar or two, at least just donating makes a huge impact. It isn’t always the large donations that matter, it’s the amount of donations that matters,” she said.
“I would love 100 percent participation from community members, even if it’s just a dollar,” Schulte added. “That goes a long way. And if we come into a business and they’re doing payroll deductions, even just a dollar a week matters.”
The 2023 United Way campaign goal is $1,270,000, and pacesetter organizations for this year’s drive are Bank of Franklin County, Schroeder Insurance, United Bank of Union and the Washington School District.
This year’s campaign video highlights a family that uses many services funded by United Way. The couple’s son, Leo Berron, was born with Down syndrome, and the video shows services the family has utilized in the past, agencies they are presently using and services that might help Leo in the future.
Schulte said that besides raising money for worthy causes, Franklin County Area United Way is also working to raise awareness in the community about the nonprofit’s own mission.
“We are really focusing on trying to bring awareness on what it is that we do and what we are here for,” said Schulte. “We are a fundraising organization that works to raise money to support programs throughout Franklin County that support people of all ages and all abilities and disabilities, so we’re really focusing on just driving home that awareness this year.”
Franklin County Area United Way has a long way to go to reach its fundraising goal for 2023, but Schulte is optimistic that they’ll get there.
“I’m just very hopeful that we can get in front of as many people as we can,” she said. “We have a great team that works together, our office support as well as our board members, and I think we’re all very hopeful for what this year can bring.”
