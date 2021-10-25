With just days to go in the 2021 campaign, Franklin County Area United Way officials are confident that donations will continue to pour in ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.
“I am both anxious and optimistic that we will reach our goal,” said Mary Shofner, United Way president and co-chair of this year’s campaign. The campaign has raised just over 40 percent of its $1.05 million fundraising goal.
“There is always a rush at the last minute, so I am sure more will come in,” she said.
Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Strubberg agreed, saying the campaign is going well.
“We are basically waiting on companies to submit the results of their rallies and individuals to send in their donations,” she said.
If funds continue to arrive after the deadline, Strubberg said the campaign could be extended even if the goal is reached. To donate to this year’s campaign, individuals or companies can mail checks to the United Way office at 301 W. Front St. or to P.O. Box 3 in Washington. Those with questions about the campaign are encouraged to call 636-239-1018.
While they await the arrival of pledge cards, corporate donations and individual contributions, Shofner said her focus is “on the partner agencies, which is where all the good will be if we are able to meet or exceed our goal this year.”
Roughly 89 cents of every dollar United Way receives goes to its 52 partner nonprofits and organizations, which served over 50,000 people in 2020.
Even as she waits for fundraising totals to be reported, Strubberg said this year’s campaign, which was officially launched in September, has been marked by some “really huge success” stories.
She pointed to companies like Canam Steel Corp., who increased its fundraising totals from $13,000 in 2020 to more than $47,000 in 2021, as an example of those successes.
“That’s just huge (for the campaign),” Strubberg said.
Other fundraising partners like the Union R-XI School District, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Hodges Badge Co., the Lonedell R-XIV School District and Sullivan Bank, all reported increases in their fundraising totals compared with last year.
For example, during the pilot company stage of the campaign, the Lonedell district raised $3,718, which is an increase of $1,463 compared with last year. Hodges Badge reported $9,060 for this year’s campaign, up from $4,000 last year.
Also helping to bolster this year’s campaign efforts was the return of the city of Washington’s once-annual tree sale, which, through a partnership between the city, Washington’s Hillermann Nursery & Florist and Elsberry’s Forrest Keeling Nursery, raised more than $7,100 for the campaign through the sale of dozens of trees, native plants and other shrubs to area residents.
This year’s campaign also marked the debut of some first-time donors, including employees at Trilogy Labs in Washington. Those employees, Strubberg said, raised more than $7,000 for the campaign.
The United Way supports a number of programs that help reduce food insecurity and hunger, including Meal on Wheels, the food pantry at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Washington, New Haven Community Outreach and Loving Hearts Outreach.
It also raises funds for organizations that promote healthy living for children, such as the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Franklin County Area 4-H and initiatives such as Camp Washington, Buddies Not Bullies and Four Rivers YMCA.
Contributions from company rallies and fundraising partners account for a significant percentage of the campaign’s fundraising total. In last year’s $1.11 million campaign, the top 30 donors accounted for more than 77 percent, or more than $858,000, of the dollars raised.
“While the campaign certainly benefits from the companies who are doing the rallies, holding events, we at the United Way rely on individual donors to help make our campaign a success,” Strubberg said. Last year, 152 individual donors gave $1,000 or more each to the campaign. “We wouldn’t have the success we have without the individual donors.”
She said she celebrates every donation, from the $5 donation to those who make larger donations of $500 or more. “It all makes a difference, regardless of the dollar amount,” she said.