The Franklin County Area United Way celebrated its 2020 fundraising campaign that exceeded expectations and kicked off its 2021 campaign at a breakfast Thursday at the KC Hall. The dull roar of friendly chatter from hundreds of supporters in attendance personified the theme of the 2021 campaign: “Better Together.”
“Isn’t it nice to be together again?” United Way President Mary Shofner asked the crowd, which included top business donors, people from partner nonprofits and United Way board members.
Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley was highlighted as the spotlight partner agency of the year with a video detailing how the nonprofit assists people on the autism spectrum, people with physical or developmental disabilities and people with mental health disorders, trauma or other ailments through horseback riding therapy. The organization’s
manager, Lindsay Mohr, said when she started at the organization 18 years ago, it served around 20 clients per week.
It now serves 150 clients weekly, who each pay no more than $35 for the therapy sessions that cost around $130 to provide. The United Way is what helps make up that difference, Mohr said. Money from its annual campaign accounts for 15 percent of Exceptional Equestrians’ budget.
In 2021, the United Way hopes to raise $1.05 million for Exceptional Equestrians and its 51 other partner agencies.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Franklin County Area United Way last year did not set a fundraising goal for the first time in its 68-year history of annual campaigns, instead pledging to just raise as much as possible. After initially announcing in fall of 2020 that the campaign was far below its usual amount, organizers announced in mid-November that the campaign had netted $1.09 million. The final tally was even higher, around $1.11 million. Roughly 89 cents per every dollar of that was given to the United Way’s partner nonprofits and organizations, which served over 50,000 people in 2020.
Of that total, more than 77 percent, or more than $858,000, came from 30 companies who support the United Way through employee donation drives and other events throughout the year.
After naming those 30 companies in January, Kim Strubberg, the organization’s executive director, said the United Way organizers were grateful to finally express their gratitude in person, honoring those with plaques at the breakfast Thursday.
“To say the past year was difficult may be the understatement of the century,” said Phillip Kleekamp, Franklin County Area United Way’s 2020 president and campaign co-chair, during Thursday’s event. “Despite all the various speed bumps and roadblocks throughout the last year, $1,107,000 was raised. Raising that amount during a global pandemic is utterly remarkable. ... Our community stepped up, as it always does, to make sure we took care of our own when they needed help.”
For the eighth consecutive year, the top donor was Melton Machine & Control/Computech Manufacturing, which raised nearly $170,000. With last year’s contribution, the company and its subsidiary have contributed more than $1.34 million to the United Way in the past 10 years.
The second-highest donor also saw the biggest increase over its 2019 numbers. WEG Transformers USA added $135,745 to the United Way’s funds in 2020, a 180 percent increase over 2019. Rounding out the top five donors were: Bank of Washington, $87,833; Ameren Missouri, $87,621; and Purina Animal Nutrition, $57,144.
In addition to companies, 152 individual donors gave $1,000 or more each to the campaign.
Before adjourning the celebration, Shofner shared with the crowd a story from a former United Way supporter, a high-level executive with a “real passion” for the organization. Shofner said the man told her that as a child, his family didn’t have much money, and he would sometimes find a gently used pair of shoes or piece of clothing had appeared in his room when he most needed it. When he asked where they came from, his mother’s answer was always the same.
“Angels brought them,” Shofner quoted.
It wasn’t until he got older that the man realized the “angels” were likely the volunteers and staff at an agency similar to the ones the United Way supports, Shofner said, which is what led him to getting involved.
She said that for her, the comparison isn’t far off.
“These agencies that we help support are doing God’s work,” Shofner said, “and everybody in here, you all are angels for helping them do God’s work.”
For more information about the United Way’s 2020 campaign and the five pilot companies chosen for 2021, see the special supplement in this weekend's issue of The Missourian.