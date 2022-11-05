A local bank is buying $1.5 million in bonds to help the Union R-XI School District pay for replacing the HVAC system and playground at Central Elementary School.
In September, the board of education approved an agreement with investment bank L.J. Hart & Co., of Chesterfield, to authorize the sale of lease certificates totalling approximately $3.5 million. According to the district, that will produce at least $3.5 million in revenue, which will fund the HVAC and playground replacement. The projects will be funded over 15 years.
At the board’s October meeting, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman announced that United Bank of Union had purchased $1.5 million in bonds to finance the school projects, making it the largest contributor.
“They’ve always been a wonderful partner,” he said. “They’ve always been supportive of the schools and the community in general.”
United Bank’s purchase helped the district in working with “unsettled” markets, Weideman said. “So there was a lot of hesitancy to buy anything, not just ours but other ones out there,” he said. “And it looked like there was a possibility that we might not be able to sell them all.”
L.J. Hart had already got a “significant” commitment from United Bank of Union but went back to the bank and got it to increase the amount it would buy to $1.5 million, Weideman said. “That made all the difference in the world,” he said. “Because interest rates were on the way up and they still are. If we would not have been able to do that — even a few days later, we would have had to pay a higher interest rate, so kudos to United Bank of Union.”
In a news release, Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said he was pleased to include investors from the area.
“It is good that our marketing procedures facilitated this local involvement in a rapidly deteriorating municipal bond market,” he said. “We very much appreciate the excellent support of the United Bank of Union to help complete the financing.”
The average coupon on the bonds is 4.85 percent, said Michelle Fink, the district’s director of finance.
The certificates have an “A” rating with S&P Global, which means they have a “strong capacity to meet financial commitments” but are “somewhat susceptible to economic conditions and changes in circumstances,” according to the credit rating agency’s website. The district itself has an “A+” issuer credit rating, which means its commitment to meet its obligation is very strong.