Prairie Dell Elementary
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Union R-XI School District recently approved creating a new fourth-grade teaching position at Prairie Dell Elementary School but ultimately decided to keep three teachers for the current school year.

The three fourth grade classes at Prairie Dell now have 24, 25 and 26 students, for an average class size of 25, Dr. Justin Tarte, the district’s executive director of human resources, said at a special Sept. 7 Board of Education meeting, where creating the new teaching position was approved. A fourth teacher would bring the average down to 19 students.

Tags