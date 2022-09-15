The Union R-XI School District recently approved creating a new fourth-grade teaching position at Prairie Dell Elementary School but ultimately decided to keep three teachers for the current school year.
The three fourth grade classes at Prairie Dell now have 24, 25 and 26 students, for an average class size of 25, Dr. Justin Tarte, the district’s executive director of human resources, said at a special Sept. 7 Board of Education meeting, where creating the new teaching position was approved. A fourth teacher would bring the average down to 19 students.
The job was posted to the district’s website Aug. 26, and the district received applications from three qualified candidates, Tarte said.
Prairie Dell notified parents of a potential change in class structure if a new teacher is added during the school year, but Tarte said Monday the district, ultimately, decided it was too late in the school year to move kids around to different classes. It now plans to communicate that to fourth grade families.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said the district wanted to get the move made as early in the school year as possible, which is why the board had a special meeting instead of waiting until its next regular meeting Sept. 21.
“With young kids like that, the longer they’re in their current classroom, the harder it’s going to be for them to move,” he said last week.
The district will evaluate whether it needs to add a fifth-grade teacher for the 2023-24 school year to meet the large number of rising fourth-graders, Tarte said.
“We’ll try to get ahead of those numbers as best as possible,” he said after the meeting. “At times, we can roll up our teachers based off the enrollment numbers. At other times, we might have to add (teachers).”
It also could consider a new fourth grade teacher again, since the hiring of a new third grade teacher was approved at the board’s Aug. 17 meeting.
At the time, Tarte said it was the only new teaching position being added because of higher enrollment going into the 2022-23 school year.
Despite recently approving two new teaching positions because of increased enrollment, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said Prairie Dell, which opened in 2020, remains well below student capacity. It was built to hold 550 students and currently serves around 400.
The board also voted to approve new special education paraprofessional positions to assist teachers at Prairie Dell and Central elementary schools.