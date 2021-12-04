What officials thought could be a relatively short hibernation turned into extinction for the iconic polar bear slide at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex.
The city planned to remove the slide at the end of the summer swimming season to make way for a new slide for young children. But saving the slide turned out to be out of Union’s budget.
“As we removed it, it was in more disrepair than we thought,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Nov. 18 park advisory board meeting.
After City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann and City Engineer J.D. Kelley looked at it, officials determined it would be best to retire the slide or put it up for sale on GovDeals.com, a surplus auction website for government entities, Pohlmann said.
The city decided to take out the polar bear slide when bids to repaint it came in at $13,000.
Then other problems with the polar bear slide were discovered.
“And that was before we noticed many hairline cracks and then some fiberglass pinholes and pieces kind of breaking free in some areas,” Pohlmann said. “It would also need some structural repairs, which would raise that cost.”
The polar bear slide was used for one last season in 2021.
The parks department previously announced plans to install a double-tot slide, which has two ladders for young children to climb to the slide and a larger sliding area. That slide cost $23,152, which includes landing pads for the pool surface, as well as freight.
The double-tot slide is at the pool but has yet to be installed, Pohlmann said. “It is a really beautiful, blue triangle,” Pohlmann said. “It is not a theme slide because we didn’t have the amount of money in the budget to purchase a slide that was the same (as the polar bear slide).”
The polar bear slide’s fate has been in limbo since the high cost of painting the slide led Union not to resurface it along with the pool’s two large waterslides in early 2021.
Although the city decided last spring to put the slide in storage, it held out hope of bringing it back at some point. But the condition of the slide made that impossible.
In December 2020, the board of aldermen approved a $59,900 agreement with Safe Slide Restoration, of Fredericktown, for resurfacing of the two large slides. The company was one of two bidders, beating out Slide Experts, of Leander, Texas, which offered to do the job for $75,000.