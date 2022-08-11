Things have been mostly quiet at the site of Union’s downtown Hansen Park since the demolition of buildings at the northwest corner of Main and Oak streets in April.
But that will change soon, said Robert Borgmann, trustee for the estate of the late Robert “Bob” Hansen.
The Union Board of Aldermen voted in March to accept the donation of Hansen Park from the trust when it is completed, with a list of conditions. It is being built on the former site of buildings owned by Hansen, a longtime Union business leader and East Central College board member who died in June 2021.
Borgmann said Thursday that 90 percent of the surface plans for the park are complete.
“We’ve made some significant changes on the front half — significant design changes to put it back into where we think it should be,” he told the board of the Union Development Corp., where he presides as president.
They hope to have the design completed by Aug. 15.
“You could, possibly, see some movement by Sept. 15, I would think,” Borgmann said. “Obviously, some things have to go to bids and stuff like that.”
Borgmann and City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann met with an engineer about public rest-
rooms in the park. It will have both men’s and women’s rest-rooms that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city will determine the hours the restrooms are open, Borgmann said.
“It’s falling in place,” he said. “I know it looks like an ugly pit, but it looks better with gravel on there.”
The park could be finished by mid-spring of 2023, Borgmann said. “If we can get the surface somewhat under control by the end of the year, then I think we’ll be OK.”
As part of the requirements for Hansen Park, the city of Union must maintain the park “in perpetuity” or the park will revert to the ECC Foundation or Zion United Church of Christ.
The park’s trust will be responsible for all costs in carrying out Hansen’s wishes for the park, including demolition, excavation and hiring a contractor for the site, according to the agreement with the city.