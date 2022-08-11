Demolition for Hansen Park
The demolition of buildings to make way for Hansen Park earlier this year.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Things have been mostly quiet at the site of Union’s downtown Hansen Park since the demolition of buildings at the northwest corner of Main and Oak streets in April.

But that will change soon, said Robert Borgmann, trustee for the estate of the late Robert “Bob” Hansen.

