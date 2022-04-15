With the buildings that formerly stood at the northwest corner of Main and Oak streets in Union demolished, construction is set to begin soon on the new downtown Hansen Park.
Robert “Bob” Hansen was a Union business leader and longtime East Central College board member who owned the now-demolished buildings. The site of the park was recently transferred to the city of Union, and will now be transformed to a park on the wishes of Hansen, who died last year.
“I think we would be fortunate to see any major activity there in the next 60 days, not (within) 30 for sure,” Robert Borgmann, trustee for Hansen’s estate, said at Thursday’s Union Development Corp. board meeting. Borgmann is also the UDC board president.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder joked that Borgmann should have sold tickets for the demolition. “There were a lot of gawkers out there,” he said.
Borgmann said comments have been divided on the project.
“You get one person say ‘good,’ and the next one thinks you’re destroying life,” he said. “And, frankly, there’s private money going into this. It isn’t like it’s the city’s decision. Of course, the city had to take the heat for ‘destroying uptown,’ and they had nothing to say about it, actually, other than (being) the recipient.”
The Union Board of Aldermen voted at its March meeting to accept the donation of Hansen Park when it is completed, with a list of conditions.
Union is required to maintain the park “in perpetuity” or the park will revert to the ECC Foundation or Zion United Church of Christ.
The park’s trust will be responsible for all costs in carrying out Hansen’s wishes for the park, including demolition, excavation and hiring a contractor for the site, according to the agreement.
The park is expected to have public restrooms and a seasonal water feature.
Buildings demolished to make way for the park include the former location of the Franklin County Historical Society’s museum, which moved to a new location a block away at 300 E. Locust St.