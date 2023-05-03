A growing club at East Central College was among the vendors showing off Friday at the first Union Farmers’ Market of the season.
The ECC Greenhouse Club held a plant sale earlier in the week before taking part in the Farmers’ Market, which is being held at an ECC parking lot for the second consecutive year.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Sydney Silvers, a member of the recently formed Greenhouse Club. “It took a lot of work to get here.”
The Farmers’ Market provides the Greenhouse Club a larger venue than its sale in the ECC Training Center Culinary Greenhouse.
“More people are here, so more people become aware of us,” Silvers said.
The group started planting last fall to prepare for the debut. “To get them as big as we want them, we’ve got to start planting them pretty early,” Silvers explained.
Among the plants sold by the Greenhouse Club were tomatoes, basil, dill and parsley.
In all, 17 vendors took part in Friday’s first Union Farmers’ Market, which also featured the Seoul Taco food truck and live music from David Coffman.
Other new vendors included Triple C Creations, Furey Stitch, Jones Country Engraving, The Frozen Barn, The Summer Kitchen and Homer’s Farm and Market, according to market manager Tiffany Krausz.
More vendors are expected later in the season, with 39 registered total, said Wanda Parsons, Union economic development assistant.
The city of Union previously held the market in the commuter parking lot next to First Baptist Church. But it moved last year because ECC gave vendors the use of a restroom near the market, while the spot also increased visibility for the market near Highway 50.
“It’s been a great partnership,” Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said of ECC Friday. “Their staff has been so supportive. They help with everything from start to finish. They’ve been wonderful to deal with.”
Schmieder expects things to be even better this year.
“We just hope to build from last year’s success and keep that momentum going,” he said.
The market also helps the public learn about some of the other activities ECC sponsors, such as choir concerts, theatre performances and sporting events, Schmieder said.
“It gives people the opportunity to realize what’s going on in their backyard,” he said.
The markets will be held the second and fourth Fridays of each month, with the next one scheduled for 4-7 p.m. May 12. The market runs through Sept. 8, with a special trunk or treat market planned Oct. 13.