The Union R-XI School District expects to pay more than $500,000 for a new playground at Central Elementary School.
Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis, was chosen as part of a cooperative purchasing agreement, which allows the district to select a state-approved vendor without going through a bid process. The district will pay $410,357 for equipment, $32,460 for site preparation for a combined $442,817. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the project will also have an 8-percent contingency of $35,424.
The board already approved naming Navigate Building Solutions as the district’s representative on the project at its Nov. 16 meeting. Union R-XI will pay the Brentwood company $39,400 for its services including handling the design and bid documents, as well as oversight of construction and maintaining warranties.
“It’s pre-construction, during construction and then post-construction services,” Mabe explained.
With Navigate’s costs and other fees, the total cost for the project is projected to be $543,599.
“The only thing that could change that number is the site work,” Mabe said. “If we get in there and have some issues, but, hopefully, our contingencies will cover that.”
Mabe said he was pleased with the cost after seeing some playgrounds priced at over $900,000.
“They’re nice when they’re done, but they cost a lot of money,” he said.
Americans with Disabilities Act accessible poured rubber surface is contributing to the high costs of playgrounds.
“You can’t put mulch or pea gravel, and be able to wheel a wheelchair,” Mabe said. “And that’s not something we would want to do, anyway, to cut on costs.”
Hutchinson is the same vendor that built the playground at Washington’s new Southpoint Elementary School.
The playground will be for all abilities, for children between 5 an 12 years old, Mabe said.
“We’re going to have playground, we’re going to have slides, we’re going to have swings,” he said. “We’re going to have some multi-tiered levels of different things.”
The project still needs the “go ahead” from the board of education, Mabe said. He plans to ask for approval and present a timeline for completion of the project at the board’s Dec. 14 meeting.
Officials with Navigate have previously suggested the playground could be constructed in summer 2023, around the same time a new HVAC system is being installed at Central Elementary.
The district looks to build the playground in the location formerly occupied by modular classroom buildings outside Central.
In October, Mabe showed renderings of playground equipment from both Hutchinson and NuToys Leisure Products, of Westchester, Illinois. At the time, Mabe said Hutchinson has more of an emphasis on all-abilities playground equipment.