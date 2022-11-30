Central playground

A rendering of Hutchinson's plan for the Central Elementary School playground.

 Union R-XI School District

The Union R-XI School District expects to pay more than $500,000 for a new playground at Central Elementary School.

Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis, was chosen as part of a cooperative purchasing agreement, which allows the district to select a state-approved vendor without going through a bid process. The district will pay $410,357 for equipment, $32,460 for site preparation for a combined $442,817. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the project will also have an 8-percent contingency of $35,424.

