Central Elementary School in Union is celebrating the completion of two large projects, one to improve the inside of the school, the other to give kids more to do outdoors.
And both the school’s new playground and heating and cooling system came in under budget.
The playground had a final cost of $555,298, which was $27,128 under budget, Union R-XI School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said.
The school had a ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 31, for the playground, with school and district officials, school board members and the Union Area Chamber of Commerce taking part.
Central Elementary Principal Claire Heaton said the playground is a wonderful addition.
“Our kids are excited,” she said. “They have been busy each day burning off energy, which, in turn, makes them ready to learn.”
The playground features an “American Ninja Warrior” inspired obstacle course, as well as a pit for gaga ball, a variant of dodgeball, made of lumber donated by one of the parents at the school. Heaton said up to 40 kids line up to play gaga ball.
It also has a swing that is accessible for kids with disabilities and a wheelchair accessible first level of the main playground structure.
“It’s really designed to meet everyone’s needs,” Heaton said.
The playground was closed because of excessive heat the first week of school.
“It was kind of disappointing, because everybody was super excited to play,” Mabe said. “I know the kids were excited to get on the playground.”
The playground was completed by Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis.
While Central Elementary’s new HVAC unit didn’t get its own ribbon cutting, everyone was excited to have it, particularly the first week of school, when temperatures regularly approached 100 degrees, school officials reported.
The HVAC improvements had a total budget of $2.722 million and came in $260,001 under budget, Mabe noted.
“That was an amazing project,” he said.
While the HVAC is installed and working, a month of balancing still needs to be completed.
“Basically, balancing is going in with different engineers, making sure that thermostats work,” Mabe said. “It’s really just controls. … But it’s been working great.”
Mabe said he is proud of general contractor Bales Construction, of Waynesville, subcontractor Rehagen Heating & Cooling, of Westphalia, and mechanical engineer True Mechanical, of Springfield.
“They all did an outstanding job with a very tight margin for last day of school/first day of school,” he said.
The cooling system worked through the extreme heat, though Mabe said they had some minor issues like thermostats not registering accurate temperatures within rooms. But he expects that to be worked out with the testing being done.
“I’m pleased with the team that I have, my maintenance department and the transparency on the different projects throughout the summer,” he said.
