Two St. Clair residents were killed Friday, July 17, in a crash on Highway 47 in Union.
Raymond Young, 78, who was driving a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, and his wife and passenger, Euvalda Young, 79, died after an 11:03 a.m. collision involving a pickup.
Preliminary information showed that a northbound 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup, driven by Louis Eckelkamp IV, 20, of Washington, collided with the Youngs’ southbound motorcycle, while the pickup was making a left turn into a driveway in the 800 block of S. Highway 47, near the intersection with Russell Lane, according to Union Police.
Raymond Young was flown to Mercy St. Louis, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Euvalda Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
Union Fire and Union Ambulance assisted the Youngs. Police said both Donald and Euvalda Young wear wearing helmets.
Eckelkamp did not appear to be injured, police said.
Eckelkamp’s pickup struck a mailbox and came to rest on the west shoulder of the highway, while the motorcycle came to rest off the west shoulder of the highway, police said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said Monday.
A post on Bank of Washington’s Facebook page confirmed Eckelkamp is the son of bank President Buzz Eckelkamp and grandson of bank Chairman L.B. Eckelkamp.
“While Louie is physically uninjured, we share his sadness at this tragic loss of life,” the post said. “Our entire family would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone involved. We offer our prayers for their comfort and peace.”
Highway 47 was closed for around three hours after the crash. The Missouri Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.