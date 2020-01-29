For the second time in a month, the city of Union approved an ordinance placing a use tax on the ballot for the April municipal election.
At a special meeting Monday night, aldermen voted unanimously to approve a new use tax ordinance. City Administrator Russell Rost said the new ordinance corrects an error in the previous ordinance.
The city has decided to ask voters to consider a use tax in April.
A use tax is a sales tax on items purchased where no sales tax has been paid. The tax is intended to help capture revenue out-of-state sales, including online purchases from out-of-state vendors and automobiles purchased outside of Missouri.
Earlier this month, the board approved an ordinance allowing the measure to be placed on the April ballot. Rost said there was a mistake in the tax rate.
The old ordinance listed the city’s tax rate at 2.5 percent. Rost said that is technically correct, but not accurate for the use tax.
Part of the 2.5 rate does not go into the city’s general fund. The city has a designated 0.5 rate for the water/sewer fund. That means, for the purposes of the use tax, the city’s tax rate is considered 2 percent.
The correction was made Monday and approved without any dissent.
Use Tax History
This is not the first time the residents of Union have seen a use tax on the ballot. In the 2018 municipal election, the use tax made its first appearance on the ballot and voters defeated the city’s request to implement the tax.
At a committee meeting in December, Finance Director Heather Keith told aldermen that she’d like to see the city try and get a use tax on the ballot for the April 2020 election.
According to numbers provided by the Missouri Department of Revenue before 2018, Union “missed” collecting about $49,000 in 2016 and $52,000 in 2017, Keith said. After running the numbers again in 2019, Keith said it looks like the tax could collect $100,000.
Keith did research on how other cities passed a use tax and to see what Union could do to get it passed after voters roundly defeated the measure in 2018.
Keith presented her research to the committee earlier this month. She said cities like Rolla and St. James, which passed a use tax, reached out to the community through open forums, brochures, going to senior centers and developing a video explaining the use tax.
Informing the residents of Union was a key part of the discussion, she said.
The cities that have passed a use tax allocated it for a specific purpose, which is what Union intends to do.
If a use tax is implemented, the money generated would go to the parks department. That money would be capped at $100,000 and any excess generated would go into the city’s general fund.
Use tax rates are the same as the local sales tax rate. In 2018, when Union originally had a use tax on the ballot, the verbiage stated the city wanted the use tax rate to be 2 percent.
That use tax rate was written to be adjusted along with the sales tax rate. Meaning if the sales tax went up, so would the use tax, if the sales tax went down the use tax would also.
April Election
In addition to the use tax, there will be two competitive races for the Union Board of Aldermen on the ballot for the April 7 municipal elections.
Voters in Ward 1 and Ward 2 will have to make a choice on election day. The other two wards had just one candidate file.
In Ward 1, incumbent Bob Schmuke is being challenged by Don Convington. This will be Schmuke’s first time facing a challenger since 2008.
For Ward 2, incumbent Bill Isgriggs will face off against Barbara E. Laberer. Isgriggs was just elected to the board in 2018.
Incumbent Paul Arand, Ward 3, and newcomer Tom Strubberg, Ward 4, are the other candidates who have filed to serve on the board.
Board members serve two-year terms.