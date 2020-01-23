The Union Board of Aldermen repealed two ordinances Monday, Jan. 13.
Ordinance 1826, which was passed in 1988 and 1901 ,which passed in 1989 appeared to be a part of an industrial incentive that allowed for a refund of franchise taxes paid to Ameren, Union Electric at the time, when it exceeded $30,000 said City Administrator Russell Rost.
Rost became aware of the ordinances when the state of Kansas contacted him because it was searching for companies that were eligible for refunds for similar ordinances around the country.
After some research, Rost discovered that no one recalled the purpose of the ordinance or anyone who had used them to obtain a refund. Rost made it clear that it did not mean that refunds were never given, there is just no records of it that he was able to access.
A letter was found in Rost’s investigation from Warren McClure, Union Electric, to City Administrator John Burshaw. The ordinance was written to require Union Electric to refund the excess taxes directly to the industrial user but the letter stated that Union Electric wanted those eligible to apply directly to the City for the refund.
The 1989 ordinance modified the 1988 ordinance limiting the refunds based on a complicated calculation.
Union Electric and the customer have the information regarding how much franchise tax each customer paid because the city does not receive that information.
The city renews its franchise tax ordinance every 20 years, so the ordinance was renewed in 1991 and 2011. Both of those renewals had clauses that repealed any conflicting ordinances, which is believed to have repealed both the 1826 and 1901 ordinances.
The purpose of the repeal on Monday was to officially clean up the records and prevent someone having to research the issue again in the future.