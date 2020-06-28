While the city of Union won’t provide concessions or entertainment at its July 3 fireworks show this year, officials anticipate a big night.
Parking lots at Veterans Memorial Park will open at 4 p.m., with the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. Union is encouraging the public to bring lawn chairs, blankets, food, coolers and yard games to the event.
Parking near the actual display in the park, located at 600 Progress Parkway, will be limited, but people who park on nearby streets are welcome to walk in and watch the fireworks from the park. That was one of several details discussed at a Thursday, June 25, meeting of the city’s park advisory committee.
Even though the extras that normally go with the fireworks were called off because of coronavirus concerns, Pohlmann was seeking volunteers at the meeting. He expected a large crowd because of people outside the community making the trip to Union.
“Because there are a lot of fireworks that are not going off this year,” he said.
The city will provide some portable toilets, along with existing park restrooms.
Industrial businesses on Progress Parkway will be asked to put up signs or roadblocks if they want to limit people watching the fireworks from their parking lots, Pohlmann said. The new Prairie Dell Elementary School’s parking lot will be closed to the public.
Twelve police officers will be on duty to regulate traffic.
One entrance to the park will be open. After the show, cars exiting the park’s north entrance will be directed toward Highway 50, while cars leaving the south entrance (where the main sign is) will be directed toward College Road.
The possibility of using shuttle buses in the future was brought up.
“This year was probably worse than others though, because of COVID,” said board chair Suzy Curnutte. “I would say get there early.”
Oasis Lanes is inviting the public to watch from its parking lot at 120 Dell Centre Way. According to the bowling alley’s Facebook page, it will be grilling cheeseburgers and hot dogs for purchase, starting at 6 p.m., with specials on Cosmic bowling after the fireworks.
Despite uncertainty over whether the show would go forward at the time, the board of aldermen voted in April to award J&M Displays, Dittmer, a $10,000 contract to put on the fireworks show. The parks department lists 28 sponsors for the show on its Facebook page.
After voting in May to cancel the annual Founders Day and keep closed park areas where people congregate, like the swimming pool and basketball courts, the board of aldermen reversed course in June and moved to hold the fireworks show and open facilities.