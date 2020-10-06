A Union man was killed Thursday, Oct. 1, in a one-car crash on Highway V, northeast of Union.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Cody L. Emory, 29, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier east on Highway V at 5:15 a.m., when he drove too fast around a curve and went off the right side of the roadway. Emory’s car returned to the road, crossed the center line, and then drove off the left side of the road.
Emory’s car overturned and struck a tree on the car’s right side, officials said. Emory, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead by Union Ambulance personnel at 5:50 a.m., according to the report.