Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch is hosting a variety of activities in February.
Most events require registration, which can be done by calling 636-583-3224, or stopping by the branch, or by visiting scenicregional.org.
Adult Programs
The library will be hosting Calvin Riley, director of the George B. Vashon Museum of Black History in St. Louis, Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. Riley will discuss some of the more than 4,000 artifacts at the museum that represent 250 years of regional African-American history.
Quilting for Beginners will have a class Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. Guests will learn the art of paper quilling with step-by-step instructions.
Guests will take home a finished project at the end of the program.
The Hooked on Books book club will meet Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. This month the group will discuss “White Chrysanthemum” by Mary Lynn Bracht.
A program on how to access the digital database will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, starting at 10 a.m. Visitors will learn how to access a variety of digital titles and research databases for free using a library card.
The instructor will provide guests with an overview of some of the digital resources and databases, then open the program up for questions.
Every month the library hosts book bingo where guests play multiple rounds of bingo. This month bingo will be Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m.
The winner of each round receives a free book.
Kid and Teen Programs
Preschool story time will continue throughout the month of February. The sessions will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The story time will repeat on Saturdays, also at 10 a.m. The event features stories, songs and crafts for the youngest library patrons.
A children’s program to celebrate Abraham Lincoln is set for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. The library will be celebrating the 211th birthday of the 16th President.
All activities will be based around Abraham Lincoln’s life.
Also in February, the library will continue hosting Dungeons and Dragons events. The session is for anyone interested in learning how to play D&D or for anyone looking for another game and wanting to meet new players.
All are welcome to join. The session will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m.
Kids craft time will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. A variety of hands-on crafts for kids of all ages will be on the agenda. Guests will get to take home their creations.
Reading to Rover also is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27. The event will give young readers a chance to practice their skills by reading to service dogs. The event starts at 5 p.m.
Computer Classes
The first computer class of the moth will be Thursday, Feb. 13. A tour of Microsoft Powerpoint will begin at 10 a.m.
Students will also receive a tour of the program and the ribbon so they can have a general idea of the functions located in each tab.
A second class will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. During this class, students will learn how to customize and format columns, rows, and cells in spreadsheets.
Specifically, the students will learn how to change column width, change row height, insert and delete columns and rows, apply borders to cells, and change the font color, font style, data alignment, and fill color of cells.
All computer classes includes instruction and practice on laptops.