The biggest news for the Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library in 2019 was that it opened its new location.
After more than a year of construction, the library celebrated its grand open opening in August. The library is now located at 251 Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House and Independence Drive.
At the official grand opening ceremony in September, the library had an attendance of 600 people, according to Library Director Steve Campbell.
The new location features new amenities, but it’s also led to an influx of new patrons. Within its first week of being open at the new location the library had over 100 people sign up for library cards, Campbell said.
Since August, Campbell reported that the library has seen an increase in meeting room usage and story time attendance.
The new building, Campbell said “is a night and day difference.”
This is something most people can take notice of when going to its new location, as the library is not only more kid-friendly but also updated in several ways.
There is a dedicated teen and children’s area for kids to play and hang out in. There also are study rooms available for people to use.
Adults can enjoy some new perks as well with an adult area that includes a fireplace and coffee.
There are also three outdoor patios, two of which are for adults and one is for children.
The wireless internet also saw improvement. Campbell said people should notice the difference in internet speed. The new building has some other technology advancements, including charging stations and a self-check out system for patrons to use.
Coming in 2020
Campbell explained this year the library plans on partnering with East Central College more.
For National Poetry Month in April, the library, along with ECC, will be hosting an open mic night, April 3. Josh Stroup, the head of the English department at ECC, will emcee the event.
That will be just one of many ways the two plan on collaborating this upcoming year.
Another change residents can expect to see is an electronic sign for the library. The Union library and the city are partnering together to pay for the sign.
For more information on the Union branch of the Scenic Regional Library and its upcoming events, visit https://scenicregional.org/.