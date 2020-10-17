Union’s former city administrator got a send-off at the Monday, Oct. 12, board of aldermen meeting.
Russell Rost moved from city administrator to administrative consultant in June. He also continued to serve as the city’s emergency management consultant, while running unsuccessfully for a county commission seat in the August Republican primary. But he retired for good after 14 years with Union Friday, Oct. 16.
Before Rost left, Mayor Rod Tappe read a proclamation in Rost’s honor and presented him with a plaque and fishing rod.
“The mayor, board of aldermen and fellow employees hereby express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Russell for his dedication, service to the city of Union and highly commend him for the manner in which he’s carried out his duties and responsibilities,” Tappe said.
Rost thanked city officials for their assistance over the years.
“Fourteen years ago, you guys took a chance on a guy that just got fired from St. Clair,” Rost said as applause still filled the meeting room. “All the support you’ve given me over the years, it’s been a humbling experience, a challenging experience. It’s been very enjoyable and I appreciated the time I got to spend with you guys.”
Rost said he plans to put the fishing rod to good use soon, with trout and crappie fishing trips already planned in the next week.
The ceremony was held at the new city hall, a project Rost helped spearhead in his final two years with Union. The building was finished in July 2020 under budget and ahead of schedule.
Rost also helped Union launch a new insurance pool with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
In his final months as city administrator, Rost helped lead Union through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann took over as city administrator in June.