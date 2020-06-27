The Union Food Pantry plans to return to twice-weekly service in July after reducing its hours for three months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, July 6, the food pantry, located at 113 W. Locust Street, will be open from 2-4 p.m. on both Mondays and Thursdays.
“To be honest, we just thought it was about time to go back to our regular hours,” volunteer Jan Brennan said. “We feel like we have enough volunteers ready to serve families in the community.”
The Union Food Pantry announced it was closing indefinitely after March 18 because most of its 40 unpaid volunteers are seniors, putting them at higher risk for the coronavirus. After volunteers said they would be comfortable returning to work, the pantry returned to once-weekly service on Monday, April 6, with volunteers wearing gloves and facemasks for protection.
The food pantry still hopes to have its largest annual fundraiser with the Boy Scouts in November.
It will continue to have curbside service only, since its facility is too small to accommodate social distancing.
Donations can be dropped off while the food pantry is open or by calling Brennan at 636-584-1086 to set up an appointment. Monetary donations can be mailed to Union Food Pantry; 113 W. Locust St.; Union, MO 63084.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the Union Food Pantry, a Christian organization, can call its office at 636-584-7050.