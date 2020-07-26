The city of Union’s planning and zoning commission will discuss a permit for a welding facility at its Monday, July 27, meeting.
The conditional use permit is for property at 6360 Highway V, which is zoned a highway business district by the city.
In his application with the city, which required a $500 deposit, Glenn Gunsten said he wants to construct a building and operate a clean well business on the property. The site is located just off Highway 47.
Also on the agenda is an application for a proposed entrance by Jack and Betty Ledbetter at 557 Diamond Head Drive.
In a July 13 letter to the Ledbetters, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann, in his role as city engineer, rejected their application, saying it must, therefore, be discussed by the planning and zoning commission.
Planning and zoning recommendations need final approval by the board of aldermen.
The planning and zoning meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the new city hall at 10 E. Locust St.