The Union Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an updated Distinguished Service Award Banquet this February.
Previously, the Chamber held three separate banquets;. For 2020 the chamber has decided to host one large banquet to award selected persons for all categories.
Executive Director for the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, Amanda Egli explained that another change to the banquet is that it is not just open to the winners of the awards but also the nominees, “This year we are recognizing each nominee in each category.”
Another notable change in the award ceremony will be that the winners will be announced at the event rather than before like in previous years.
Upcoming Banquet
This year the DSA Banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at city hall. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner catered by Hagie’s 19, will follow at 6 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 6:45. After the ceremony is over, the swing band, PackRat, will continue the festivities with a dance.
This years nominees include:
Downtown Boutique and Trophies, T’s and More, for Business of the Year.
Your Other Mother, Life Stream Church and Grace’s Place Nursery, for Nonprofit of the Year.
Angel Tree Project, Bicentennial Kite Project and Union Middle School Craft Fair, for Outstanding Community Project.
Christy Machelett, Leslie Laufe and Matthew Fennessey are the nominees for Educator of the Year.
Josie Laufe and Gabe Hoekel were both nominated for Outstanding Student.
Christy Machelett, Eric Schmuke and Macee Jarvis were all nominated for Outstanding Young Person.
Sandra Stierberger and couple Michael and Patricia Bailey were nominated for the Long Hall Service Award.
Nominees for the Distinguished Service Award are Gary Sieve and Ann Schroeder.
For more information on the Union Area Chamber of Commerce and its upcoming events, visit www.unionmochamber.org.