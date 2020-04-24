American Legion Post 297 in Union will resume its Saturday burger service, starting with a curbside pick-up only event April 25.
Customers are asked to preorder from a link on the Legion’s Facebook page (facebook.com/post297). They can choose from various pick-up times between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Customers can also call 636-583-5825 to place orders starting at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
The event will be cash only at 205 N. Washington Ave. The Legion is expected to continue curbside pickup each Saturday until its building reopens.