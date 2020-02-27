Union Middle School is going to get a new track and field.
The board of education voted to move forward with a plan to redo the track and playing field at its Feb. 19 meeting. The project should start this spring and could be ready by the opening of the 2020-21 school year.
The district agreed to a deal with the Kansas-based ATG Sports Industries for the project. The district has worked with ATG for turf work at the high school.
The board approved the project at a base price of $1,076,000. The board also approved an alternate for $4,500 to add a high jump area to the field.
The agreement also includes a not-to-exceed measure for $65,000 to stabilize the surface if necessary.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the project is about maximizing space at the school.
At the start of the 2020-21 school year, the district will undergo a major reorganization. Sixth-grade students will all be at the middle school.
To make way for the students, the district is building a new wing onto the school. However, Mabe said the gym remains the same size.
The goal for the district is to get the kids outside more in nice weather, but that’s hard to do at the middle school, he said. The track is in poor shape and the field is often muddy.
The district uses the track as its bus route. Twice a day, busses drive on the track that wasn’t built to be driven on.
Mabe said the track could probably use between $50,000 and $70,000 worth of upgrades — repairs that would be needed again in five to seven years as long as busses keep using the track. The field also has draining issues.
“When it’s 40-degrees, we want to go outside, but we can’t,” he said. “That’s a swamp.”
To address these issues, the district wants to move the existing facility closer to Flat Creek. Mabe said there’s enough space, barely.
A new bus lane would be built to reduce the wear-and tear on the track. The lane would be available if the facility is moved.
The new track would be six lanes and the new field would have synthetic grass. The turf field would be all-weather and eliminate the need to be mowed.
Mabe called the proposed field a simple, functional field.
“There will be no fancy endzones, no Union logos,” he said.
However, everything would be regulation size. The field would be big enough for football and soccer fields.
The track will be an official length, but there would not be enough lanes or extra features to host competitions.
Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said the new facility would be ideal for practice, but not for competition. He said if the soccer team was using the field at the high school, the track team could come to the middle school and practice.
The field won’t be lit, be could be in the future. The district will move ahead and having the field ready for lights, but not paying for the project — at least at this point.
The lights are one of several alternates presented by ATG. The district may discuss the alternates in March and see if any extras could be added to the project.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the district will have a clearer picture on its finances next month after getting estimates on other projects.
Some additional items that could be added include a fence, a spray for the track and a sidewalk.