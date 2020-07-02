The Union R-XI School District announced on its Facebook page, Wednesday, July 1, that one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Late this afternoon we confirmed with the Franklin County Health Department that one of our male high school students has tested positive for COVID-19,” the district said.
The statement said the student had recently participated in two separate weight training sessions at Union High School.
Franklin County Health Department officials said the student is 17 years old and resides in Union. The department is conducting the contact tracing, according to the district, and will reach out to district students or others who may have been in close contact with the student.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold told The Missourian the student contracted the virus outside of the district and not as a result of the training sessions. “The district just has to let people know because the student was in one of our buildings.”
He said the district has protocols in place for all activities in the district to ensure the health and safety of its students and employees.
UHS Head Football Coach Justin Grahl said all practices are on hold for the time being.
“We are working with the health department to come up with a plan and will come back when it is safe,” Grahl said.
He said the student quarantined himself when he realized what was going on, which limited the contact he had with the team.
“It is a very unfortunate situation, but it has been handled swiftly and properly,” Grahl said. “The district and the health department have done a great job and working with them both on this has been a good experience.”
Weinhold said this will not affect summer school.
“Students and staff have the option of wearing masks,” Weinhold said. “If there were to be a situation (where someone was infected) the school would shut down for a couple of days and go from there.”
He added that students in summer school who attend UHS are doing so virtually this summer.