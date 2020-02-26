A contract with Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc. for the upcoming tire recycling event was presented to Union aldermen recently.
The contract was presented at the parks, buildings, developments and public services committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The tire recycling event will take place Saturday, March 28, at the City of Union Street Department Maintenance Shed located at 202 W. Brown St.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the contract would allow the company to pick up tires received at the event for $200 a ton, on the following Monday or Tuesday.
City Administrator Russell Rost said previously city employees were hauling and loading the tires for recycling.
“In years past it would take us about a week to get the tires taken off,” Rost said.
According to Schmieder, by contracting with Champlin, there would be no loading done by the city and it is expected to be done within a day.
The recycling is fee-based this year, Rost added.
“The object is for the city to not have to contribute,” Rost explained. “The fees taken will cover the cost (of the tire pickup).”
The committee made a motion to bring the contract to the board of aldermen next month.
Fees
Rost said that the cost per tire was determined by the average weight of various tires.
The cost is determined by what tire is being recycled. Passenger or light truck tires are $5, tires for tractor-trailers are $20 and the cost is $30 for tractor tires.
Rims will not be accepted at the event and for persons who want to donated 10-plus tires need to call a head of time.
Purpose
The city has partnered with the Union FFA for the event and all proceeds will go to the organization.
Members of the FFA will be responsible for moving the tires into a pile. The city will then inform Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc. how many tires and tons were collected.
Schmieder explained that the city’s role for this event is providing the place for the FFA to host the event and to “funnel of money” that is collected.
“The city will handle the transaction with Champlin, which will be paid for from the money raised,” Schmieder explained. “The city will then write the FFA a check for the rest of the money raised.”
For more information or questions about the event, contact Schmieder at 636-583-3600 or jschmieder@unionmissouri.org.