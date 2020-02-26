Stark Roofing was awarded the Splash-N-Swimplex roof replacement project at the Union Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, Feb. 10.
The city received three bids from when the city opened the bids at the end of January. It was the second time the city had bid out of the project.
James Schmieder, assistant city administrator and acting parks and recreation director, recommended approving the bid at previous meeting because it was the safest and most cost effective option.
This contract will cost $24,875, allowing the city to be $2,125 under its $27,000 budget.
This bid included the ridge vent roofing, replacement of the gutters and downspouts.
The ridge vent roofing would be an asphalt roof that has an expected lifespan of 20 years.
Background
The Swimplex roof replacement project involves the removal and replacement of the asphalt shingle roof and replacement of any decking necessary of the pool house.
The project originally went out for bid in December of last year and closed Jan. 3, 2020.
At that time the city had not received any bids for the project and reopened bidding at the end of January. Schmieder told the board the city would repost the bid announcement and would hope for a different result.