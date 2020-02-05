Sandra Stierberger received the Union Area of Commerce’s Long Haul Service Award for her community work in the Union.
The Long Haul Service Award is given to a Union area citizen who is over the age of 65. The recipient of this award has notably served his or her community throughout their lifetime.
Stierberger moved to Union in 1965 with her husband, Ed.
When she moved here 53 years ago she was a new bride from Wisconsin and said her first thought was what am I going to do in this small town.
Since then she has made it a point not only be a part of but also help the Union community.
Stierberger said that her husband told her that Union had always been good to him and over the years that has rubbed of on her, noting all the wonderful people she has met and friends made as a result of Union.
As a result of her passion for not only people but also the city of Union she has been a key figure and role model in the community.
Stierberger was instrumental in the East Central College Hospitality Building. She has been involved in the Mercy Foundation events and is a lifetime member of the Union R-XI School District Foundation.
Along with her husband she helped secure the Stierberger Stadium at Union High School and donated land for Habitat for Humanity.
Stierberger is a member of the local PEO Chapter, ECC Patron of the Arts, board member of the Friends Foundation and an active member of Zion United Church Christ in Union.
She was also one of the inaugural members inducted into the UHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Her involvement has made an impact in the town of Union and in its schools.
Stierberger has dedicated her life to the service of others in the Union Community which she calls home.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award” Stierberger stated, “Union is good people and I am privilege to be a citizen.”