This year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award DSA was Ann Schroeder.
The Union Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Awards Banquet was held Saturday, Feb. 1.
The DSA is presented to an individual over the age of 41 who has made a great difference in the Union community.
Ann Hartley presented the award said, “Ann Schroeder truly exemplifies the last line in the Jaycees’ Creed that states ‘Service to humanity is the best work in life, which depicts Schroeder perfectly,” she said.
Schroeder received a degree in parks and recreation from the University of Missouri. After obtaining her degree she had a few jobs in St. Louis but returned home to Union to become the parks and recreation director. She held that position for 18 years.
In 1983, she was recognized with the Outstanding Young Woman Award, as well as the Retirement Service Award in 2015 from the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association.
In 2000, Schroeder ran for political office and became the Second District Commissioner. In that role she became an advocate for law enforcement, personnel and equipment.
It is evident that her biggest passion was advocating for the county employees, Hartley said.
“The county only runs because of its employees,” Schroeder said.
A wide age range of people have benefited from the work Schroeder has done but the young people of the community have benefited from her volunteer work even after her retirement.
Schroeder was appointed to the Franklin County Children and Families Community Resource Board by the Franklin County Commission. She is a board member of the Wildcat Foodpack Program and also organized the packing crew from the Daughters of Isabella to assist in preparing food backpacks.
Schroeder is a member of the Union Kiwanis Club, has been a rotarian and currently volunteers with the Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley.
In 2008 Schroeder took her volunteer work abroad when she went to an orphanage in Kenya, to improve the physical surrounding of a building while forming a Christian-based bond with the children in the area.
It has been noted that one of her favorite volunteer efforts is riding along with the Franklin County Honor Flights. Schroeder also volunteered with the Focus Marines Foundation.
Schroeder commented that while she has accomplished a lot in her lifetime and has the opportunity to do many things her greatest pleasure and focus has been giving back to the Union community.
Schroeder impacted lives and touched the hearts of many. She most importantly showed Union a kind of love and compassion that is rarely seen, one that is purely dedicated to helping others.