The Union R-XI School District is planning on taking advantage of two days off to move its data center.
The district is relocating its data center from Clark-Vitt Elementary to the Union Middle School. The move is needed because the district announced late last year it would be selling Clark-Vitt Elementary to the Franklin County Children and Families Community Resource Board (FCCRB).
At the Jan. 15 board meeting, Technology Director Matt Jones said the district has targeted April 13-14 as the date for the move. The district is closed so no one will be needing the data center up and running.
Because of the timing of the project, the board was asked to approve funding before all costs were locked in. Jones said the project is really going to take off in the next few weeks and wants to have approval in place before the next board meeting.
In order to hit that target move date, Jones asked the board of education to approve funding for the project. He said the project, this year at least, should cost around $100,000.
“I’m confident we’ll get it done at that price,” Jones said.
The board unanimously approved the project with a not to exceed amount of $100,000.
Jones said the district began looking at moving and upgrading the center with all the recent improvement projects at district-owned facilities. With the district vacating Clark-VItt at the end of the school year, Jones said its data center has to relocate.
The data center has six racks of equipment that “power the district,” he said. The district is working with Navigate Building Solutions and HTK Architects on the relocation project. Both Navigate and HTK have worked with the district on the various Prop Wildcats projects.
The data center will move to a new space in the middle school. The IT department has picked out a space in the 1995 addition to the middle school in the old shop room.
Jones said last month the goal was to find a space where the data center could be located for some time.
“The room we identified is off the shop,” he said last month. “It’s surrounded on six sides by concrete — environmentally we feel like it’s a good room. It has no supply or draining plumbing around it or above it — those were things that were important to us. It has interior access only.”
For the new facility, Jones said the goal is to have 200-amp service, dedicated cooling, redundant dedicated cooling and hopefully a generator.
The generator is something that may not come this year. In order to keep the project under $100,000, Jones said a generator may be purchased later in a new fiscal year.
The center has four hours of backup battery and maintenance staff can bring over a generator if needed. Jones has said a generator would be a nice addition, but isn’t needed right away.
Other parts of the project also may take place in a new fiscal year. Jones said the IT department is looking at asking for money next year for an equipment refresh.
The district is reviewing bids for some parts of the project already. Jones said the cooling component has already been bid out and is under review.