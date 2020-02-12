Purschke Oil & Tire Co. is closing down its gasoline station and convenience store at the end of the week.
The rest of the business will remain open.
Pete Purschke, one of the owners, said the family is getting out of the gasoline business. He said the family has no plans to close the maintenance facility at the same location.
Purschke’s is located at 405 Old Highway 50. Pete Purschke said his father, Bob, founded the business in 1954. In 1957, the gasoline station was added.
The business is currently run by Pete and his brother Rich. Two other Purschkes, Pete’s sons Brent and Seth, also work at the business.
Pete Purschke said the family is getting out of the gasoline business because of rising costs. In order to make the pumps compliant with modern technology, chip readers need to be installed.
Pete Purschke said that would cost around $15,000 alone. He said the tanks that hold the gasoline also need to be upgraded.
“That’s extremely costly,” he said.
After years of being in business, Pete Purschke said it was getting hard to compete with the large corporately owned stores.
“The little guy is getting weeded out,” he said.
The business will still offer tire, battery, oil changes and brake work. Pete Purschke said he wanted to dispel any rumors that the Purschke Oil and Tire Co. was going out of business.
“All we’re going to close is the convenience stores in the front and the gasoline pumps,” he said.
To mark the final day of gasoline sales, Pete Purschke said the store plans to return to its full-service routes Friday, Feb. 14. Attendants will come out and pump gasoline for the customers. He said it will be a customer appreciation day to thank the customers for their years of support.
“It’s been a good run,” he said. “We want to thank the people for supporting us for so many years.”