Great 8 Cinema in Union announced Friday, July 25, on its Facebook page that it would be temporarily closing its doors beginning Monday, July 27.
The closure is due to the lack of new-release movies and no future dates being set for new releases, according to the theater's Facebook post.
"It is no longer financially feasible for us to continue to open on weekends,” the post said.
Paul Arand, Great 8 Cinema's owner, said the closing is temporary. "When Hollywood begins to release movies again we will reopen."