Prairie Dell Elementary is expected to open on time.
Work is continuing on the newest school in the Union R-XI School District. The building is on track to open for the 2020-21 school year.
Portions of the building could be wrapped up in April. The school, being built between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway, is taking shape.
Administrators in the district got a chance to look at the work-in-progress prior to the Feb. 18 school board meeting. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe took the administrators through the school.
Included in the group were Dr. Aaron Burd and Claire Heaton. Burd, currently the principal at Clark-Vitt Elementary, will be the first principal at Prairie Dell. Heaton is set to be the assistant, Weinhold said.
Burd said he’s been out to the site a few times to check on the construction process. He said he’s amazed at how quickly things are moving along and how much changes between each visit.
“It’s very exciting,” he said.
During the tour, the admin group got to see the progress of the three classroom wings. Each wing will have 11 classrooms, but Weinhold said it’s likely only 24 will be used right away. The rest are future growth.
The wings, and the rest of the building, are all color coded. For example, one wing is the Green Wing. There’s green floor tiles and green accent paint on the walls.
Weinhold said the colors are a security measure used at other schools. He said outsiders won’t know where room 3 is, but they could find the blue hallway.
The wings are all close to being finished, Weinhold said. Some of the rooms are just waiting for furniture.
Following the tour, at the board meeting, Cory Bextermueller, with the district’s owner’s representative Navigate Building Solutions, said crews are installing wood trim and finishes in the wings.
Bextermueller said the district could have access to the wings in the middle of March.
Weinhold said the plan right now is to have district crews wax the floors in the middle of April and then have that part of the building sealed off.
The rest of the building is still a work in progress. The gym is filled with equipment and materials used in other parts of the building.
Mabe said the gym will be emptied soon so crews can install the floor. Flooring also is needed in the office and preschool areas. Drywall painting is ongoing in the office.
Work also continues in the kitchen. After hours, crews are working to install the equipment.
In the cafeteria, crews are working to finish drywall, paint and install display cases.
Once the flooring is done, Bextermueller said glazing on the interior windows will take place.
Project Background
ICS Construction Services Inc., St. Louis, is the contractor for the project. Work started on the site in February.
The new elementary school is one of several projects being funded by Prop Wildcats. In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue to make a number of improvements.
The school is designed to comfortably fit 600 students and, at a maximum, house 900. Each classroom is designed for up to 25 students.
Bextermueller said the project has a current projected cost at $18,093,996.
The total for the original Prop Wildcats projects are estimated to cost $27,755,844. Along the way, the district has added some additional scope to the work. That additional work is projected to cost $1,008,650.