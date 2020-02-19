Olive Construction is expected to once again mow the city of Union Cemetery and Chiles Cemetery in Union.
The personnel, finance and public works committee passed a motion Monday, Feb. 3, for the construction company to receive the bid for 2020.
The contract from 2019 had the option for renewal if there were no changes to the bid and both parties agreed.
“Olive Construction and the city of Union both agreed to the same terms for the cemetery mowing for this season,” City Clerk Jonita Copeland said.