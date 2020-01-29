Saturday was one of the most pointless days of my life.
It also was one of the most memorable.
For Christmas this year, my sister bought the family tickets to the NHL All-Star Game Fan Fair. St. Louis was hosting the game for the first time since 1988, so there were a ton of activities
The Fan Fair was a four-day event at Union Station and featured a ton of things to do. There were games for kids, autograph signings, panels with hockey players and a bunch of exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame.
It was all pretty neat, but the big draw was the appearance of the Stanley Cup. Hockey’s championship trophy was going to be in the house and if you attended Fan Fair, you could get your picture taken with the Cup.
That was the hook for my sister — the chance to see the cup up close and in person.
The Cup is just a huge deal. Unlike a lot of other sports, the NHL has just one championship trophy. Every year a new trophy is made for the NBA, MLB and NFL, but the Cup has been passed around for years.
The same Cup on display at Union Station was the same one lifted by hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and others. Of course it was most recently lifted by the St. Louis Blues. That is to say, my St. Louis Blues.
Last June, for the first time in franchise history, the Blues won the Cup. It was one of the most surreal and vivid memories of my life.
I watched the playoff run from so many weird places. I kept track of games on my phone at a board of aldermen meeting. I remember school board member Amy Hall announcing the score at a board of education meeting.
There were times when I was working when I had the game streaming on my phone. I covered one night at the Franklin County Fair listening to Game 5 of the final. At one point during that game, I realized the game was on TV under one of the tents. I worked out a routine where I’d snap a few pics and then quickly get back to the TV.
When I was done for the night, I fled the fairgrounds as quick as legally possible.
Everywhere I went this summer, I saw Blues gear. Blues fandom always was second to the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. For the first time in my life, I couldn’t escape the Blues.
I wore a Blues hat all summer and so did everyone else. It was a blast covering events like Founders Day and the Fair and getting caught up in hockey talk.
I thought about all of that Saturday. I had plenty of time to think.
See, my sister thought the Fan Fair would be a great chance for the family to see the Cup together. After the Blues won, we all followed the travels of the Cup on TV and social media. Because of work, life and other things, we were never able to be in the same room with it. I just never worked out.
I had been with the Cup once before, for work at an old job, but it didn’t matter to me then because my favorite team was still searching for it’s first win. When the Blues finally climbed that mountain, all I wanted to do was see the Cup up close.
I was not alone. The Fan Fair could have easily been renamed The Stand In Line for the Cup Fair. It’s less catchy, sure, but much more accurate.
My sister signed us up for a 1 p.m. time slot to enter the event. It turns out, that meant nothing.
We got there around noon and were let in. We were greeted by a long line snaking around Union Station. We quickly realized it was the line to see the Cup and several hundred people were in front of us.
We staked out a spot and the guy working the event told us it would be about five to six hours until we reached the front of the line. He wasn’t lying.
After nearly five hours of standing, waiting and watching I finally reached the goal. There on stage I got to stare at the greatest trophy in pro sports. I saw my favorite team’s name on it. It was real.
I smiled like an idiot and took a terrible photo. I got a much better picture with my family.
The whole thing lasted mere seconds, but I’ll remember it forever.
Just like I’ll remember the whole run.