I saw a ghost recently — at least it felt like I did.
I realized my work shoes are getting worn out and I probably need some new ones. I reached this conclusion recently walking around Union doing my regular rounds. I could tell my shoes weren’t holding up as well as they should.
For someone who sits at a computer as much I do, I actually find myself walking around a lot. Parking in Union is usually so sparse that walking is pretty much the simplest way around.
On a normal day, I walked around the construction at the sheriff’s office, to city hall and the police station. I walked around looking for photos, too.
Recently when I got home, the old dogs were barking. I’ve always been of the belief that you don’t cheap out on a few things in life. One is a mattress since you spend a ton of time sleeping.
The other is shoes — you’re on your feet half the time, so you might as well buy good shoes.
So after realizing my work shoes were nearing retirement age, I decided it might be a good time to start shopping for a new pair. So I set out to find a replacement.
I decided to check out The Walking Company, figuring that a store named after walking probably had comfortable shoes. There’s one in the Chesterfield Mall, so that’s where I went.
I go way back with Chesterfield Mall. When I was a kid my dad worked at the Dillard’s store. My parents did all of our shopping at the mall.
There were a few times my family got to hang out with my dad while he closed up. We basically had free reign of the mall.
I remember one time standing up on the top floor and dropping a bouncy ball over the edge. It was possibly the most fun a 5-year-old kid could have.
Some of my earliest memories are walking around that mall. I basically grew up there. I can remember all the various renovations and changes like when it first got a food court. I also remember when the food court moved and so did a lot of other stores.
Like a lot of other people, I stopped going to that mall. The last time was probably in college.
It just wasn’t the most convenient location. My dad left his job long ago, so I felt no attachment to the place.
Now if I go to the mall, I tend to go to the West County Mall. That’s only if I really need something.
Online shopping is just so much easier. Don’t get me wrong, I still like looking at things and trying them on before I buy, but once I know something works, I tend to just buy it online.
Shoes are one of the things I need to try on, so I headed to the mall, or at least what was left of it.
It was shockingly empty. It was really unlike anything I had seen before. Vacant storefronts just littered the place. The whole place felt cavernous. It felt like I could yell and my voice would echo off all the empty buildings.
It’s one thing to hear that the mall is dying, but another to see it up close. The shoe store was the only open storefront in it’s wing. I don’t know how they stay in business quite frankly.
I struck out on shoes, but kept walking around a bit just to soak it all in. It felt like nothing from my childhood.
I left and found myself wondering what’s next. I was really wondering how this zombie mall stayed open. Couldn’t there be a different use for it?
I wondered why it failed to evolve. How come it didn’t notice all the development stealing business? Why was it slow to react?
I really hope someone comes up with a plan for the space — it doesn’t have to be retail. It’s just a prime location, or at least it was. Something good could be there.
Until then, it’s just a husk, a shadow of what once was and that’s pretty sad.